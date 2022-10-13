Trump Exposes House J6 Committee as a 'BUST' in Response to Final Hearing

The House Democrats and RINOs behind the theatrical January 6 kangaroo court on Thursday put on their final and most dramatic act before the upcoming November midterms, concluding the hearing with a unanimous resolution to subpoena former President Donald Trump, as if that’s the magic ticket to saving Democratic candidates across the country who are already in line for the slaughter.

Regardless, the hearing sparked a near-immediate response from the former president, who, in a series of three Truth Social posts, responded to the main topics of today’s hearing, excoriating them in the process.

Thursday’s House J6 Committee hearing marked the ninth such event since the entire charade began earlier this year.

Trump first responded to the sham committee’s airing of never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.y.) huddling in the basement of the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 protests. The committee highlighted several scenes in which Pelosi can be seen consulting with various officials regarding a military and police response to the protests.

It’s thought by some that the House committee aired the footage to sort of vindicate the Democratic speaker, who many still believe is responsible for the chaos that occurred that day due to a lack of proper response before and during the unfolding dangerous event, as Trump noted in his post.

This footage was shot by Alexandra Pelosi, the Speaker's documentary filmmaker daughter, who was present to capture her mother during the historic day, per person familiar w the footage…

“Why didn’t Crazy Nancy Pelosi call out the ‘troops’ before January 6th, which I strongly recommended that she do. It was her responsibility, but she ‘didn’t like the look.’ Crazy Nancy failed the American People!” Trump wrote.

In his second post, Trump took another jab at the “Unselect” committee for completely ignoring the possibility that voter fraud could have taken place before, during, and after the 2020 election.

“The Unselect Committee knowingly failed to examine the massive voter fraud which took place during the 2020 Presidential Election – The reason for what took place on January 6th,” Trump wrote.

The former president, in his third post, asked a question echoed by several pundits in the wake of today’s hearing, which was technically reclassified as a “business meeting.” Why did the committee wait until its final hearing to call Trump forward as a witness? That’s pretty much the opposite of the entire point of an investigation.

“Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total “BUST” that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly – A laughing stock all over the World?” the former president wrote.

Any honest observer can deduce that the House J6 committee used the subpoena vote as a political weapon to muddy Trump’s name ahead of the midterm elections, and especially ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump will likely let out a hearty laugh when he tears their subpoena in half and tosses it in the wastebasket, as the J6 committee is widely predicted to be disbanded after Republicans take majority control of the lower chamber. No matter what they try in the meantime, Trump will cite executive privilege or, worst case, take the Fifth to avoid testimony, and that will spark legal battles that will outlast the life of the committee itself, proving this is nothing less than a massive waste of taxpayer time and money.

CNN, MSNBC, and a handful of establishment media outlets will run with the story for a day or two, but at the end of the day, a majority of Americans are far more concerned with President Joe Biden’s record-high grocery and gas prices than they are with something that happened nearly two years ago.

I’d tell the J6 committee, “nice try,” but it really wasn’t.