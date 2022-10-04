The Morning Briefing: Once Glorious California Is Now a Fascist Lunatic Asylum

Top O’ the Briefing

It’s only been four-and-a-half years since I left California and returned to my native Arizona. I had spent 25 years of my adult life in Los Angeles, along with four years in San Diego when I was a kid. There were a lot of things about California that I loved.

I don’t know if any of them exist anymore.

At CPAC earlier this year, I bumped into several of my L.A. friends from the old secret Hollywood conservative underground days. All had left California after I did. It was quite the ex-pat gathering.

The news out of California — and there’s been a lot of it already this week — is always creepy lately.

Take this example that Lincoln wrote about yesterday:

Newsom, in his never-ending quest to make California a post-apocalyptic wasteland of mob rule, Mad Max-style running battles, ritual cannibalism, mutant animals, and the adult version of Lord of the Flies, has signed AB-2098 into law, according to the Post Millennial. The law essentially penalizes physicians for mis- or disinformation when it comes to COVID-19. Sigh. C’mon, Newsom. COVID-19 is so last year. Hell, it’s not even last year at this point. I thought we were all going to die of Monkeypox, or whatever the next scheduled public health conniption will be. Timing aside, the questionably Honorable Gavin Newsom just can’t leave anyone or anything alone.

Gavin Newsom is a full-on fascist. I was fortunate to end my time in California before he became governor. The thought of him in the White House is petrifying. He comes from the same San Francisco political toilet that’s given us Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi. People from the most radical part of an already radical state keep rising to power.

Athena wrote a post yesterday about another bill that’s truly disturbing:

California, the sickest state in the nation, has just taken it upon itself to entice unhappy American children to within its borders to be brainwashed, sterilized, and mutilated. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB-107 into law on Thursday, setting up California as a sanctuary state for minors seeking medical and psychological assistance in their delusional quest to become a member of the opposite sex. Now, once a confused or manipulated kid sets foot on the cursed California soil, the state can take “temporary emergency jurisdiction” over the minor “because the child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.” SB-107 was introduced by ultra-LGBTQ Calif. Sen. Scott Wiener (heh) in August. “As so many states work to erase trans kids and criminalize their families, California must always have their backs,” spouted Wiener. ”California is forcefully pushing back against the anti-LGBTQ hatred spreading across parts of our nation. The rainbow wave is real, and it’s coming.” LOL okay.

They’re becoming very bold about coming for our children now. Dems used to prefer a slightly stealthier approach via taxpayer-funded public education. This is straight-up predatory police state stuff here.

While Newsom and his commie cronies in Sacramento are busy legislatively violating common sense and freedom, the streets in the big cities are being terrorized. We’ve been reading about businesses fleeing San Francisco because of the crime and the out-of-control homeless problem. My friend and HotAir colleague John Sexton wrote a story yesterday about a woman in West L.A. getting hit in the head with a fire extinguisher in a random attack.

I lived in West L.A. for the last 12 years that I was in California. They weren’t exactly mean streets there. It’s heartbreaking to think that people aren’t safe anywhere in the city now.

Yes, California has been run by Democrats at the state level for a long time. There were still plenty of smaller cities and counties that weren’t, however. It’s a lost cause now but the story of how quickly the state has gone off of the leftist cliff under Newsom should also be a cautionary tale. People tend to be dismissive of what goes on in California as if all of the lunacy were contained by its borders.

California is very good at exporting its lunacy. Not all the people fleeing the state are conservatives or Republicans. Arizona has seen an influx of Californians in recent years and a lot of them are the very same Democrats who let their old state go to hell.

The physical beauty of California is still there. It truly is a magnificent place.

Sadly, the ugliness of its political core ruins everything.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We begin today with a question from someone who specifically asked not to have his name mentioned:

Hello, Stephen.

First, I like to remain anonymous. I just retired last week after 32 years from a senior federal government position and still fear cancel culture. But I hope to recover my voice soon.

Second, why is PJ ignoring a bigger elephant in the room? HRC and a run for 2024.

Historically, whenever asked simple questions like “do you plan to run for President” she would not demur like most. She would flat out deny while building her plans and war chest. Lately she has been doubling down in denials.

The MSM is focused on Trump. And a Trump-HRC run will be disaster for America. The Dems are already going after Desantis. Why are the Republicans publicly ignoring this possibility and not sowing negative HRC stories now? The real ones. He will need all the help he can get if he must face her and Mayor Pete.

This possibility does get discussed. I did a quick search of our site and found three posts written about it since June. In fact, I just told someone this past weekend that I hope she does run. It would be HILARIOUS to see her lose again, which she would against either Trump or DeSantis. Personally, I think she prefers staying deep inside her box of breakfast Franzia and playing the victim rather than going through the rigors of another campaign.

Marni writes:

Dear Mr. Kruiser,

Thank you for the Chuck & Bob video in today’s Kabana Comedy section. It brought back memories of staying up late in the late 1980’s to watch the reruns. Soap was indeed a brilliant and under-rated sitcom. I’ve tried unsuccessfully to locate on YouTube one of my favorite scenes featuring the sophomoric and malaprop-addled Danny and his black girlfriend, Polly I believe?…in a laundromat, replying to leers from the patrons on account of their haphazard dress. I can’t remember his exact remark but it was something like “You got a problem with a trans-sexual couple???”

It amazes me that more people don’t talk about Soap. I just found out that my best friend has the entire series on Blu-Ray and I may have to borrow it. I still crack up just thinking about the scenes when Burt thinks he can make himself invisible. When we were talking about it, my buddy rightly pointed out that Soap is yet another show that couldn’t be made in these woke, constipated times.

We’ll finish with this from Jim:

Always congratulations, Kruiser.

Why is it that, when I hear the name “Jean-Pierre”, I think we’re talking about hockey?

I see Trader Joe’s is trending here, and you are absolutely correct about the cheap (drinkable!) booze they sell. It is my experience that, at least here in San Diego, they also have the best limes. I’ll get back to that.

As far as I can tell, no one here has complimented you on the having the quality for which there is no word that makes it possible for you to bring us the Worst of the Times. That any human being can submerge into the morass that is the Times opinion section and survive is jaw-droppingly awesome.

You’re a better man than I. I assume that special fortification is required.

Therefore: when life gives you a lemon, make lemonade. When life gives you a lime, make a margarita. You can never have too many limes (when dealing with the New York Times)(and oh bloody F, that rhymes).

Sorry about that.

Your work is beneficial to not only us, but to the USA. Your success is crucial to ours.

First, thank you for that. I’m glad you’re enjoying my “Worst of Times” column. Sometime last year, I realized that I could probably write at least three things a day about the madness in the Opinion sections of WaPo and the Times. The weekly quickie compilation column seemed like it would be easier. Honestly, it doesn’t bother me wading through all of that every week. They’re so overwrought that they’re cartoonish at this point. It’s fun to mock them.

Don’t forget to keep the party going. Let’s get the mailbag full for Friday.

Everything Isn’t Awful

