The Gay Crowd Doesn't Want to Drag Lena Dunham's Cadaver Around

Perennially unshaggable Lena Dunham, whose ego is dwarfed only by her bat wings, tried to suck up to the LGBTQanons, and it didn’t go well.

Apparently starving for attention — though not for cheeseburgers — Dunham tweeted that she wants her future corpse to be driven in the yearly New York City Pride Parade.

When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022

The salad-dodging Dunham’s painful attempt to polish the apple of the gay crew was met with a dash of scorn and two scoops of hilarity.

One person tweeted a picture of a garbage truck and quipped “Here’s your hearse, m’lady.” Another wrote, “She died as she lived, in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate.” That quip has almost 18,000 “likes” compared to Dunham’s original cry-for-attention post, which has about 6,000.

NARCISSISM-O-RAMA! Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is hard to treat because narcissists frequently can’t accept that there is something wrong with them in the first place.

This isn’t Dunham’s first attempt at a gay-attention grab. She once publicly made her sister’s homosexuality all about Lena.

FUNK-O-RAMA! When Dunham isn’t busy trying to soak up attention on Twitter, she sometimes looks for it by posting nude photos on Instagram. WARNING! If you click here, you will see Lena Dunham naked.

“I have always felt a strong and emotional connection to members of the LGBTQ community,” Dunham revealed in a 2014 speech at the Point Honors Gala at the New York Public Library. “It was actually a huge disappointment for me when I came of age and realized that I was sexually attracted to men. So when my sister came out, I thought, ‘Thank God, now someone in this family can truly represent my beliefs and passions.’”

That would be the same sister Lena touched inappropriately when the girl was only one year old.

I’m not sure what that last sentence means but holy self-absorption, Batman! This leads us to the fine tweet below, which says it all.