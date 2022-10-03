This Issue Will Drive Voters to the Polls in November, and Democrats Should Be Terrified

Conventional wisdom the past few months has been that Republicans were on the verge of a massive red wave in November, but many began to think that the overturning of Roe v. Wade awoke a sleeping giant among Democrat voters and might save the Democrats. Just a few weeks ago, even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was claiming that Democrats would gain seats — though Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threw cold water on that idea.

While it did appear that the abortion issue had changed the dynamics of the 2022 midterm elections, abortion is not the driving issue that will send voters to the polls in November. According to a new survey conducted by the Trafalgar Group in conjunction with Convention of States Action, nearly 70% of likely 2022 voters indicated that the price of groceries is impacting their motivation to vote. The poll found that “68.3 percent of voters say that the increase in the price of groceries is impacting their motivation to vote in the 2022 election,” with 51.2% saying their motivation has increased “very much” and 17.1% saying it increased “somewhat.”

Broken down by ideology, 64.1% of Independent voters, 89.4% of Republican voters, and 43.4% of Democrat voters say that the increase in the price of groceries is impacting their motivation to vote in the 2022 election.

“This data reveals that skyrocketing grocery prices are really starting to hit Americans hard, even beyond the initial pinch they have been feeling due to surging inflation. Voters are keenly aware that this is the result of disastrous and reckless policies being pursued by the Biden Administration such as the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which ironically increases spending and therefore further drives inflation,” said Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States. “Election observers are constantly looking for that one, top of mind issue that is affecting the mood–ultimately the decisions–of the electorate, and when almost 70% of voters indicate they are mad enough about food prices that it makes them more likely to vote, that’s a real-time indicator that it’s an issue which as risen to that status.”