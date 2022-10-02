Biden Washes His Hands of Gas Prices Now That They're Going Back Up

Over this summer, gas prices experienced a prolonged decline, and the White House wanted the country to believe it was because of Joe Biden’s policies.

But it is now clear that gas prices are trending up again.

Of course, after months of taking credit for gas prices going down, Biden sure isn’t planning to take the blame for them going back up. Last week, he preemptively blamed Big Oil for gas prices going forward by claiming, without any evidence, that gas company executives might engage in price gouging because of Hurricane Ian.

“I want to add one more warning … to the oil and gas industry executives. Do not — let me repeat, do not — use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said.

Phil Flynn, a FOX Business contributor and senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, told FOX News Digital that Biden is playing politics with gas prices.

“The president’s playing politics, and there is no doubt that when a storm comes in it can impact gasoline prices — but not necessarily because the oil companies are playing with the prices,” he said, pointing out that the demand for gas skyrockets just before a major storm because people plan to leave their homes.

“Once again, here’s the Biden administration falsely accusing the U.S. energy companies of profiteering, which is in their playbook,” Flynn added. “It shows that they have either a total misunderstanding or a total disrespect for the industry.”

Another point that must be noted is that gas prices had been trending upward before Hurricane Ian, so Biden is clearly using the hurricane as a cover to distance himself from the rising cost of gas.