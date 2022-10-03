WATCH: Kamala Harris Confronted About Her Hurricane Relief 'Equity' Comments

Kamala Harris ignored a reporter who gave her an opportunity to clarify her recent comments that the Biden administration would prioritize Hurricane Ian relief for communities of color.

The exchange occurred as Harris left the 51st annual Phoenix Awards, a dinner hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation — which took place a day after her comments sparked backlash.

“Vice President, can you clarify what you meant about equity for hurricane relief,” Harris was asked. Despite making eye contact with the reporter, she dodged the question.

"Can you clarify what you meant about ‘equity’ for hurricane relief?" Kamala Harris refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/abTJcjkJoJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 3, 2022

Harris made her controversial remarks during a Women’s Leadership Forum hosted by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.

“It is our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making,” Harris had said. “And so we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity, understanding not everyone starts out at the same place.”

“And if we want people to be in an equal place, sometimes we have to take into account those disparities and do that work,” she added.

Harris will likely face more questions about her remarks, and it should be amusing to see what explanation the administration eventually comes up with. Perhaps equity was at the “top of mind.”