Newsom Signs a Bill to Persecute Doctors

Is Gavin Newsom completely tone-deaf, self-centered, and deluded? Does he have something to gain by emptying California of its population and ruining it economically? Is he trying to showcase his progressive chops for a potential run against DeSantis for the POTUS slot? Or is he just a terrible human being?

If you said all of the above, you may already be a winner.

Newsom, in his never-ending quest to make California a post-apocalyptic wasteland of mob rule, Mad Max-style running battles, ritual cannibalism, mutant animals, and the adult version of Lord of the Flies, has signed AB-2098 into law, according to the Post Millennial. The law essentially penalizes physicians for mis- or disinformation when it comes to COVID-19.

Sigh. C’mon, Newsom. COVID-19 is so last year. Hell, it’s not even last year at this point. I thought we were all going to die of Monkeypox, or whatever the next scheduled public health conniption will be. Timing aside, the questionably Honorable Gavin Newsom just can’t leave anyone or anything alone.

The section of the bill called “Legislative Counsel’s Digest” states:

“Existing law provides for the licensure and regulation of physicians and surgeons by the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board of California. Existing law requires the applicable board to take action against any licensed physician and surgeon who is charged with unprofessional conduct, as provided. This bill would designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or ‘COVID-19,’ as unprofessional conduct. The bill would also make findings and declarations in this regard.”

The bill alleges (my words) that “The spread of misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines has weakened public confidence and placed lives at serious risk. Major news outlets have reported that some of the most dangerous propagators of inaccurate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are licensed health care professionals. The Federation of State Medical Boards has released a statement warning that physicians who engage in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation risk losing their medical licenses and that physicians have a duty to provide their patients with accurate, science-based information.”

Major news outlets are labeling licensed health professionals as purveyors of inaccurate COVID information. Major. News. Outlets. Let that sink in. The California legislature is basing its decisions on information from “major news outlets.” On the other hand, we should not be surprised. Given the state’s track record, apparently, the only qualifications to be a California legislator are the ability to fog a mirror and color a picture of a duck while staying mostly within the lines.

In essence, any physician or surgeon with an opinion or advice about COVID-19 that runs counter to the state-approved message will be guilty of “unprofessional conduct.” They will also be subject to sanctions by the state medical board. Never mind whether or not the patient is in a high-risk group, and never mind the rising incidents of myocarditis or other COVID-related complications. Say the words, give the shot, or risk your license.

For a doctor, physician’s assistant, nurse practitioner, or clinician in California, this should be terrifying. I have long said that the vaccines were good for some, but not for others. Natural immunity may be the best approach for some. I have also argued that everyone should talk to their doctors to see what the best approach for them will be. But in California, all doctors will have to repeat the same propaganda, no matter what their own eyes and ears tell them. Or what the actual science says.

Newsom’s move led to a protest at the state capitol on Friday. The Post Millennial quoted one attendee, human rights attorney Leigh Dundas, as saying: “Censorship and criminalization are not the bulwarks of a free society. The stark reality is if we are to remain a constitutional republic, then doctors must remain free to practice medicine. Science and medicine are constantly evolving by challenging the status quo.” Physicians have said that the law is destructive and dangerous, and it will impact their right and ability to counsel their patients. The site has the story of Dr. Michael Huang, who is being investigated for helping a firefighter. The firefighter was placed on unpaid leave because he objected to a second COVID vaccine. The first robbed him of 50% of his physical capacity. The man needed a medical exemption.

Newsom cares about COVID less than he cares about California. Newsom wants to be president. And as I reported earlier, our would-be overlords want to make sure that we are all on their page when it comes to, among other things, COVID. And Newsom knows whose blessing he needs to make all of his dreams come true.

All of you California ex-pats who are anticipating feeling twitterpated when Newsom gets the DNC nod, remember: There is a reason you left California. You back this man, there will be nowhere for you or the rest of us to go.