California Passes Law to Lure, Keep, and Mutilate Children

California, the sickest state in the nation, has just taken it upon itself to entice unhappy American children to within its borders to be brainwashed, sterilized, and mutilated. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB-107 into law on Thursday, setting up California as a sanctuary state for minors seeking medical and psychological assistance in their delusional quest to become a member of the opposite sex. Now, once a confused or manipulated kid sets foot on the cursed California soil, the state can take “temporary emergency jurisdiction” over the minor “because the child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

SB-107 was introduced by ultra-LGBTQ Calif. Sen. Scott Wiener (heh) in August. “As so many states work to erase trans kids and criminalize their families, California must always have their backs,” spouted Wiener. ”California is forcefully pushing back against the anti-LGBTQ hatred spreading across parts of our nation. The rainbow wave is real, and it’s coming.” LOL okay.

Labeled a “Gender-affirming health care” bill, SB-107 neatly dispenses with full faith and credit and allows California to simply override the laws of other states.

In August, the California Family Council issued a statement on the state legislative session (emphasis in the original):

But on the same day Wiener withdrew SB 866, he received overwhelming Democratic support for SB 107. This dangerous proposal authorizes California courts to take “temporary emergency jurisdiction” over out-of-state minors if they come to the state for so-called “gender-affirming” care. In reality, these extreme procedures are fraught with peril. Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries can lead to sterility, further depression, and even suicide. “SB 107 is one of the gravest threats to parental rights in recent years,” said Keller. “If Governor Newsom foolishly signs this measure, California should brace for lawsuits. Other states’ Attorneys General will not sit idly by as California steals children from parents who don’t want them sterilized with these trans-treatments.”

Related: California May Want a Piece of Your Child

Newsom claimed the law supported parental rights when he signed it, but he clearly only meant the rights of Transhausen parents who want to get their kids fashioned into travesties of the opposite sex. A group of over 50 concerned organizations sent Newsom a letter last month, asking him to veto the legislation. The coalition pointed out some of the problems with the bill:

1. SB 107 blatantly violates the fundamental right of every parent in every state to direct the upbringing and care of their child. This legislation allows the “taking of a child” to California (without parental knowledge or consent) to obtain gender transition procedures – including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries – and impermissibly gives California courts the power to strip custody from lawful and well-intentioned parents (regardless of where they live) who may have legitimate concerns for their child’s mental and physical health. 2. SB 107 also violates parental rights by denying parents access to their child’s medical information related to gender identity medications and procedures in California. Multiple sections (1, 2, 3, and 10) of this legislation mandate the concealment of critical medical information from parents about their child, even if that information is sought under a subpoena. This undermines the constitutional rights of parents, and also likely violates the laws of many other states which recognize a parent’s right to access their child’s medical information.

I’ve known more than one person over the years who, in the course of an acrimonious divorce, had their children taken by their foreign-born spouse to his or her country of origin, from whence the deprived parent could almost never secure their return. That situation has always been heartbreaking enough. But now, if an adult with an agenda absconds with your child to California, or if your teen runs away and winds up there, not only will you not be able to get your kid back, but he or she can be maimed and brainwashed and you won’t be able to do anything to stop it. I’m sure gender zealots are already setting up the infrastructure to spirit confused kids away to California. They will doubtless flatter themselves that they’re running the new underground railroad or some such thing.

Children and teens aren’t great decision makers. Besides being totally dependent on adults, they simply haven’t got the wisdom to know they will regret making a life-altering decision down the road. As such, they are at the mercy of adults with agendas. Now, California has just enacted a state-wide policy of luring youth into making deeply regrettable decisions.

And the youth will come. “Transgenderism” is glamorized and pushed at them by every rotten, Left-controlled institution. The whole wicked, sorry situation is reminiscent of the creepy child catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, who enticed children with promises of free goodies, only to trap them into a dreadful fate.