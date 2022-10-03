Happy Anniversary to 'Let's Go Brandon!'

It’s hard to believe it, but one year has passed since Americans nationwide began using the ironic catchphrase “Let’s Go Brandon!” to mock Joe Biden.

It all started with an interview when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast claimed during an interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown that chants of “F— Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega were actually “Let’s go, Brandon!”

The phrase was quickly adopted by conservatives as a family-friendly alternative for expressing anger and defiance at Joe Biden and his policies, as well as a dig at media bias. Before long, “Let’s Go Brandon!” went from a viral social media meme to being recited at sporting events all over the country. It wasn’t a short-lived fad either; it became a chart-topping song on iTunes, and it even made its way into the House chamber.

Triggered leftists insisted the phrase was vulgar. At-home fitness company Peloton even banned its users from using the hashtag #LetsGoBrandon and other variants on their profiles. Some on the left have even tried to reclaim the Brandon moniker by giving Biden the nickname “Dark Brandon,” which is just as silly as it sounds.

My personal favorite moment was when Joe and Jill Biden did a video call into NORAD to see where Santa was on Christmas Eve last year. After speaking with some kids, a father said to the Bidens: “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas, and Let’s go, Brandon.”

“Let’s go, Brandon. I agree,” Biden replied.

It was awesome.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has gone through quite a journey over the past year. It’s been amusing, to say the least, and I can’t wait to see what other joys it will bring this coming year.