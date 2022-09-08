The Morning Briefing: Anthony Fauci May Not Be the Devil, but He's Not a Good Guy

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lisbeth’s disappointment that swimming with the dolphins wasn’t transformative put her in a downward spiral of Judge Judy and Häagen-Dazs.

A quick reminder that this is your last chance to get a note to [email protected] for a shot at being in tomorrow’s Mailbag of Magnificence.

As I mentioned in my latest VIP column, one of the few things that gets my dander up is thinking about how COVID minted so many petty tyrants overnight. Without a doubt, the most annoying tyrant on that list of mediocrities is the bureaucrat masquerading as a physician, Anthony Fauci.

I thought the guy was skeevy the first time I saw him on television. I couldn’t figure out why President Trump trusted Fauci but then, things were rather chaotic back then.

Despite having all the world find out that Fauci was wrong about so many things, the man’s arrogance hasn’t diminished one bit. I don’t know that there’s any way to take his ego down a peg, but I would like to see him continue to be exposed as being the tool that he his.

We had a couple of stories yesterday that were fresh reminders of just how awful he is.

Kevin is up first:

Despite a lawsuit filed in May, Anthony Fauci has been reluctant to cough up records he has concerning the U.S. government and Big Tech allegedly conniving to censor social media users who spoke out against the official COVID narrative. So a judge gave wee Fauci a little pat on the back to help him spit them out. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee, issued an order to a number of White House officials, including Fauci, Jen Psaki, Karine Jean-Pierre, and the “Big Guy” himself, Gropey Joe Biden. They have been ordered to produce any and all communications regarding Big Tech and government officials colluding to silence those who dared to deny “the science” on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

There you go, Fauci thinks he’s above the law.

The law, and hopefully a new Republican Congress, will one day make him think otherwise.

Matt writes that Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg became phone buddies just before Facebook got all Soviet with the COVID “misinformation” censorship, which many of us here experienced firsthand. The fact that those two yahoos were the arbiters of what was and was not “misinformation” remains one of the more absurd aspects of the COVID nightmare.

Matt summarizes some of that clown show near the end of his post:

Zuckerberg and Fauci colluding to decide what constitutes misinformation is ironic considering that Fauci himself spread misinformation throughout the pandemic. Some of his better-known whoppers were pushing universal masking despite knowing that they were not effective protection from COVID and claiming lockdowns saved lives despite a plethora of studies proving the contrary. Fauci also claimed that the COVID vaccines would prevent infection and spread of the disease — which was not true.

All of this information reaffirms what many of us have been saying since 2020: it was never about a concern for public health with Fauci, it was always about finding ways to use his position to exert control over that public. Maintaining the moronic leftist cult of personality that grew around Fauci quickly became his primary motivation for everything. He really didn’t give a damn if anyone died. As long as politicians were dancing for him and keeping the common folk under their thumbs, Fauci didn’t care if there was a body count or not.

Like I said in the headline, not a good guy.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. UKRAINE WAR: Kyiv on the Counteroffensive?

Fauci and Friends Ordered to Produce Records on Government-Big Tech Collusion to Censor COVID ‘Deniers’

Brace Yourself: Food Shortages Will Be a Reality in the West This Winter

It Happens Again: Suspect in Memphis Shooting Rampage Was Released From Prison Early

My, my…Decision Desk HQ Labels Georgia Senate Race a ‘Toss Up’

Another Federal Judge Strikes a Blow for the First Amendment’s Guarantee of Religious Freedom

Woman Who Broke Story of Racism Against Duke Volleyball Player Was Involved in Fake Race Accusation Before

It’s Time for Lincoln Brown’s Hollywood Update!

Damning Documents Reveal Mark Zuckerberg’s Close Relationship With Fauci

Insurance Companies Agree: Middle-Aged Deaths Skyrocketed in 2021

California May Want a Piece of Your Child

Hooray for Kentucky! The Biden Administration Wants to Install Drug Paraphernalia Vending Machines.

Minnesota Parents Spoke Out Against Reading Material That Includes Explicit Rape Scenes, Teachers Fought Back

Why Doesn’t Anyone Want to Attend a Joe Biden Rally?

Project Veritas Exposes NYC Elementary Schools’ Efforts to Indoctrinate Kids

Straight Talk From Birmingham Police Chief on the Magic City’s Skyrocketing Murder Rate

Why ‘Defenders of the West’?

VDH. The World Wants No Part of Woke, But It’s Glad We Do

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Labels Like ‘Conservative’ Are Just A Means To Control You

Majority of Americans Had to Cut Back on Summer Plans as Biden Spent Over 200 Days on Vacation

Newsom Trolled for Wearing Coat in AC While Demanding Residents to Turn Off Theirs

Kabul Gold Star Parents: This Is Why We Know the ISIS-K Attack Was Avoidable

FBI secretly forced some to give up their gun rights

Beto making gun control promises he can’t keep

NYS Jewish Gun Club goes on offense

Shucks. Georgia Democrats pessimistic about Stacey Abrams’s chances

Arrest these people. “Trans health organization” to lower minimum age for mastectomies to 15

New ad for Ron DeSantis is a victory lap for his handling of the pandemic

Brutal: Joe Rogan Uses His Upcoming Show to Mercilessly Mock Kamala’s ‘Hypocrisy’

UPDATE: Democrat Las Vegas Official Robert Telles Arrested, Charged With Murder of Investigative Reporter

Journalist Sues Lori Lightfoot After His Credentials Were Stripped for Asking Legitimate Questions

Monica Crowley can’t help but notice that EU authoritarians are recycling the term ‘flatten the curve’

Oil & Gas Workers Assn. reply to L.A. news anchor’s tweet about power outage is *chef’s kiss*

Idiot Girl strikes again. Karine Jean-Pierre insists Biden’s Philly speech was totally optimistic and unifying in tone

VIP

Me. Teachers Battling the Harsh Reality of Damage Done to Kids by COVID Lockdowns

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Trans Madness: Start With Grooming Children for Stripping, End With Surgically Mutilated Teens

Welcome to American Lysenkoism

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Scheme is a Winning Issue for Republicans. Here’s Why.

Again With the ‘Nuclear Secrets’ at Mar-a-Lago Leak?

Biden’s Nuclear Deal With Iran Appears to Be Dead

Around the Interwebz

Reduct This

Study Finds There Just Aren’t Enough Places to Buy Soft Pretzels: https://t.co/1UKJWc0Tzk pic.twitter.com/7ydC4TIMDB — Reductress (@Reductress) September 7, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Some of the audio is out of sync but there are some absolute gems in this one.