Fauci and Friends Ordered to Produce Records on Government-Big Tech Collusion to Censor COVID 'Deniers'

Despite a lawsuit filed in May, Anthony Fauci has been reluctant to cough up records he has concerning the U.S. government and Big Tech allegedly conniving to censor social media users who spoke out against the official COVID narrative. So a judge gave wee Fauci a little pat on the back to help him spit them out.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee, issued an order to a number of White House officials, including Fauci, Jen Psaki, Karine Jean-Pierre, and the “Big Guy” himself, Gropey Joe Biden. They have been ordered to produce any and all communications regarding Big Tech and government officials colluding to silence those who dared to deny “the science” on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

The attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri are suing more than 50 officials and 12 departments of the U.S. government, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Some of those mentioned in the suit have chosen not to play ball.

The feds argued that Fauci shouldn’t have to provide emails between himself and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. JudgeDoughty decided otherwise. What is Fauci hiding? Perhaps we are about to find out.

Judge Doughty gave Fauci and Jean-Pierre 21 days to fork over any and all communications regarding the alleged censoring. Fauci was also ordered to answer questions regarding his role as the master-blaster at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“We know from the previous round of discovery that efforts to censor the speech of those who disagree with the government on covid policy have come from the top,” Jenin Younes, attorney for the New Civil Liberties Alliance and several of the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “Americans deserve to know Anthony Fauci’s participation in this enterprise, especially since he has publicly demanded that specific individuals, including two of our clients, Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, be censored on social media.”

BUSTED-O-RAMA! The CDC told Facebook that the “COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective at protecting people, including children ages 6 months to 4 years, from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying.” However, there is no actual evidence to suggest the Bat-Stew Flu “vaccine” actually protects young kids from “severe illness and death.” Then the CDC and other government employees and agencies worked to delete Facebook users who disagreed with the bogus information.

This is just the latest gut punch for Fauci. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has had his sights set on the Fauchmeister for a long time over allegedly lying about “gain of function” research at the Wuhan lab. The attention-starved hobgoblin has decided to resign from his job in January — just after the Republicans, many of whom are Trump-endorsed “MAGA” Republicans, are expected to trounce the Democrats in the mid-term elections. Paul let Fauci know that he can run but he can’t hide.

Will any of this make a difference? Ask Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo was a media darling during the “pandemic.” He snagged a $5.1 million book deal detailing his “leadership skills” (immediately after he slaughtered almost 15,000 elderly people) and won an Emmy for his frequent TV appearances. Today, he is unemployed, Emmyless, and hiding at a friend’s house on Long Island after resigning over multiple allegations of sexual harassment. If Cuomo can get (figuratively) snuffed, so can Fauci.

