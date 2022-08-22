Rand Paul Warns Fauci: Resignation Won’t Protect You

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced his intention to resign from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which he has led since 1984, in December.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” said Fauci, who insists that he’s not actually retiring. “After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” he said.

Fauci originally suggested he’d serve through Biden’s term, meaning he’ll actually leave two years earlier than previously expected. Despite telling the Washington Post that he wanted to enjoy retirement while he was still healthy and energetic, Fauci’s decision to retire in December is more likely due to the fact that Republicans are poised to regain control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections, and launch a slew of investigations into Fauci’s actions as NIAID director—particularly in regard to the nation’s COVID-19 response.

“They’re going to try and come after me, anyway,” he said of Republicans. “I mean, probably less so if I’m not in the job,” he admitted to Politico.

Well, Fauci shouldn’t count on Republicans taking it easy on him just because he’s retired.

“Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic,” Paul said of Fauci, with whom the senator has sparred on multiple occasions during congressional hearings, in a Monday morning tweet. “He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak.”

Over the past year and a half, we’ve learned that Fauci lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan or that he had been told COVID-19 was potentially engineered but insisted for over a year that it came from nature.