BREAKING: Fauci to Step Down in December

Christmas has come early this year, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s infectious-disease expert and the architect of the nation’s COVID-19 response announced on Monday that he will leave his position in December.

Joe Biden praised Fauci in a statement following the announcement.

“Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved,” Biden claimed. “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work.”

Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 but will end his five-decade career in government mired by his controversial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci has been on the side of big government intervention, pushing policies that simply didn’t work. Fauci still endorses lockdowns despite the fact they’ve been proven to be ineffective. A study from July 2020, which was published in The Lancet and based on data from 50 countries, found no reduction in COVID-related mortality from lockdowns. Another study published a few months later relied on data from 160 countries and reached a similar conclusion. There have been many studies since that have also reached similar conclusions, including a Johns Hopkins University study released earlier this year.

Fauci not only advocated universal masking, but he also pushed for double masking despite there being no evidence that it was effective. No matter what he said, science clearly wasn’t dictating his actions. Instead, he chose politicized science, pushing for universal vaccines, even for kids who are not at high risk from COVID. His universal vaccine approach led him to repeatedly move the goalposts on herd immunity. Yet he had the arrogance to claim that anyone criticizing him was dangerous because he represents “science.”

Fauci has also been a magnet for controversy in other areas. Over the past year and a half, we’ve learned that he lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan and that he had been told that COVID-19 was potentially engineered even though he insisted for over a year that it came from nature. Fauci did not shy away from the media even when we learned about his disgusting and medically unnecessary experiments on puppies.

Fauci’s planned departure is nearly two years earlier than he previously indicated. Last month he told Politico that he’d leave by the end of Joe Biden’s term.

So why is Fauci leaving nearly two years earlier than he suggested he’d probably stay?

Fauci told the Washington Post he wanted to step down while still healthy, energetic, and “passionate about his field and enthusiastic about the next stage of his career”; however, I’m not buying that explanation. He told Politico last month that he’s expected to become the target of Republican investigations into the nation’s COVID response and controversial funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and expressed his belief that if he was no longer serving in his position it might keep Republicans from doing so next year when they are in the majority.

“They’re going to try and come after me, anyway. I mean, probably less so if I’m not in the job,” he admitted to Politico. “I don’t make that a consideration in my career decision.”

Something tells me he did.