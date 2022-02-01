TOLD YA SO: Study Finds COVID Lockdown Didn't Work

According to a new analysis by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020 in the United States and Europe had little or no impact on reducing COVID deaths.

According to the analysis, the lockdowns of 2020 reduced COVID-19 mortality by a mere 0.2 percent.

“We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality,” the researchers wrote in their analysis.

In addition to the lockdowns’ trivial impact on reducing COVID deaths, the research paper acknowledged that they had “devastating effects” on the economy as well as many negative social repercussions.

“They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy,” the report explained.

The report concluded that the benefits of the lockdown didn’t outweigh the negative impacts, and that “lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.”

President Trump warned in the summer of 2020 that the lockdowns were doing more harm than good. He famously tweeted in March that “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

Trump also claimed that the lockdowns would increase suicides. Even though the mainstream media claimed there was no evidence of this, he was later proven right.

Conservative media has been pointing out that the lockdowns were a bad idea since the early months of the pandemic, but we were ignored. Will this study make people realize that living in fear won’t save us?