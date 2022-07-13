Dr. Fauci Makes a Stunning Admission About the COVID Vaccines

Well, it’s finally happened.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Biden’s chief medical advisor, has finally acknowledged something that many experts and many of us in conservative media have been saying for months now: that the COVID-19 vaccines “don’t protect overly well” against infection.

“One of the things that’s clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines — because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus — don’t protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death,” Fauci told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto on Tuesday. “And I believe that’s the reason … why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn’t protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that’s very likely why I had a relatively mild course.”

Fauci got COVID last month despite being fully vaxxed and boosted.

“So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected -— the answer is if you weren’t vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.”

Fauci’s admission is the latest flip-flop from the embattled health bureaucrat, whose tenure during the COVID pandemic has been marred by consequential flip-flops and controversies. As the lead architect of the nation’s COVID response, Fauci pushed policies that simply didn’t work. Remember 15 days to slow the spread? We shut down the economy, locked down schools, and Fauci even called for double masking despite there being no evidence that doing so was effective, and he repeatedly moved the goal posts on herd immunity in order to push vaccinations.

Fauci has also been caught lying to the public on many occasions. We know that Fauci was told that COVID-19 was potentially engineered, but he nevertheless insisted for over a year that it came from nature. He also lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan and about herd immunity. And he pushed for universal masking despite knowing that masks are not effective protection from COVID, even after data showed that the virus largely threatens only the elderly and immunocompromised with severe illness or death. Fauci remains an advocate of lockdowns despite the plethora of studies showing that they did not slow the spread of COVID.

Throughout the pandemic, we at PJ Media have covered the inconvenient truths about the pandemic — the things Fauci didn’t want you to know. We also pushed back against those advocating draconian policies on the public — oftentimes at risk of being censored by Big Tech.

Please help us continue to report the truth by becoming a VIP member. Use promo code FIGHTBACK for a 25% discount on a new PJ Media VIP subscription. With the liberal media desperately spreading misinformation in the wake of the Dobbs ruling, there’s no better time to become our partner in the battle against liberal media bias. With your help, we can continue our work exposing frauds like Dr. Fauci!

While VIP members have access to a wealth of exclusive content, VIP Gold subscribers get even more. With VIP Gold, members can access all of the VIP content across the Townhall Media family (Townhall, RedState, PJ Media, and more) and live chats with their favorites like VodkaPundit and Stephen Kruiser — a nearly $300 value — for less than $7.50 a month when you pick up a one-year membership!