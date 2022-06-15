BREAKING: Fully Vaxxed and Boosted Dr. Fauci Catches COVID

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.

“Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home,” the statement reads. “He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”

For our VIPs: Israeli Data Shows Cardiac Emergencies Are More Likely Following COVID-19 Vaccine Than After Infection

Dr. Fauci is the architect of the nation’s COVID-19 response and was once the most trusted figure when it came to the novel coronavirus. However, his repeated contradictions and deceptions have resulted in Americans losing confidence in our health institutions and prompted calls for his firing. For example, Fauci was told that COVID-19 was potentially engineered but insisted for over a year that it came from nature. He also lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan and about herd immunity. And he pushed for universal masking despite knowing that masks are not effective protection from COVID, even after data showed that the virus largely threatens only the elderly and immunocompromised with severe illness or death. Fauci also remains an advocate of lockdowns despite the plethora of studies showing that they did not slow the spread of COVID.

Earlier this month, Fauci revealed he will likely step down from his leadership positions in 2024.