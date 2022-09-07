[UPDATED] Suspect in Memphis Shooting Rampage in Custody, Was Released Early From Prison for Prior Kidnapping

Update 10:18: According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect wrecked the vehicle he was driving and is in police custody. Fox News 13 in Memphis reports that an ambulance is responding to the scene of the car crash. Police are asking people to avoid the area of Whitehaven near Ivan Road and Hodge Road. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. At this hour, no official victim count has been released.

Original story:

Memphis, Tenn., police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 19-year-old man on a shooting rampage. At least five people have reportedly been gunned down, and the suspect is still at large.

Memphis Police tweeted a BOLO at 7 p.m. local time.

The suspect is reportedly live-streaming the shooting spree.

Police have identified the shooter as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. He was originally driving a blue Infinity but is now thought to be traveling in a gray SUV with an Arkansas license plate that he seized in a carjacking. Police say Kelly has prior arrests for first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in 2020. He was sentenced to two years in prison but was released after just two years.

The city of Memphis warned residents to shelter in place:

If you do not need to be out, please stay home! — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) September 8, 2022

Shots were fired in the vicinity of the University of Memphis, and the school is on lockdown.

@MEM_PoliceDept say the suspect has now switched cars, he’s now driving a gray Toyota SUV. — Kayla Solomon (@KSolomonReports) September 8, 2022

The Memphis Area Transit Authority has halted bus and trolly services:

“In lieu of the current danger announced by the Memphis Police Department regarding an active shooter in the Memphis area. MATA’s trolley and bus services are being suspended indefinitely. MATA leaders are acting in an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its drivers and riders,” MATA said in a press release.

Memphis has been ground zero for multiple high-profile crimes in recent days: Four men are in custody for the ambush shooting of a police officer on Friday. He survived and was released from the hospital today. Eliza Fletcher, 34, was kidnapped while jogging near the University of Memphis. Her body was found on Tuesday. The suspect in the abduction was released early from his 24-year sentence for kidnapping. And last week, a mother and her baby were abducted from a Target parking lot. The suspects in that kidnapping are still at large.

This is a developing story.