Decision Desk HQ Labels Georgia Senate Race a 'Toss Up'

For months, the conventional wisdom about Georgia’s Senate race is that Herschel Walker is a bad candidate and that “Rev.” Raphael Warnock will win reelection easily. The Democrats’ summer polling bump benefited Warnock, but we’re starting to see polls trend toward Walker.

Decision Desk HQ has noticed, and it has upgraded the race from “Leans Democrat” to “Toss Up.”

Georgia's U.S. Senate race moved back into the "TOSS-UP" column in DDHQ's 2022 Forecast after two new polls showed Herschel Walker (R) ahead of Raphael Warnock (D). Watch our model update video here: https://t.co/TnOhXP1x1U pic.twitter.com/nuqsy2Lw9T — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 6, 2022

DDHQ’s data scientist, Dr. Liberty Vittert, explains:

“The biggest impact of last week’s polls is in Georgia,” Vittert said. “We move that race back to ‘Toss-Up’ from ‘Lean Democrat.’ There were two polls in this race, one from Emerson College and the other from the Trafalgar group showing Republican Herschel Walker with a slight lift” 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively.”

“Both are well within the margin of error for both polls and bring the DDHQ polling average to 0.1%,” she continued. “So you can see why this race with Warnock is still rated a ‘Toss-Up.'”

It just goes to show you that this race is far from over with about two months to go. And Walker can still win it.