Damning Documents Reveal Mark Zuckerberg Gave Fauci His Personal Phone Number

Recently filed court documents reveal that in March 2020, Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave NIAID Director Anthony Fauci his personal cell phone number, just before the social media platform began censoring alleged COVID-19 misinformation.

The attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri are suing the Biden administration regarding such censorship during the pandemic, and the revelation came during the discovery phase.

The lawsuit states the following:

The First Amended Complaint includes extensive allegations about Dr. Fauci and his communications with social-media companies like Meta. And the discovery produced so far raises the concern that there may be responsive information. For example, in March 2020, Mark Zuckerberg provided Dr. Fauci with his personal cell phone number, demonstrating the opportunity for follow-up phone conversations. And on August 28, 2022, Meta disclosed Dr. Fauci in its list of 32 federal officials who may have communicated with Meta about content modulation on Facebook and Instagram.

Earlier records showed that employees of Facebook, Twitter, and Google were communicating with various governmental agencies when deciding what information should be censored on their platforms.

Going through the lawsuit against the government for coercing social media companies to censor free speech. 1) Government is not providing Anthony Fauci's communications 2) Why would Zuckerberg give Fauci his personal cell phone number in March 2020? https://t.co/1cB7Us8oDg pic.twitter.com/ZVdvC1DivG — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) September 5, 2022

Zuckerberg and Fauci colluding to decide what constitutes misinformation is ironic considering that Fauci himself spread misinformation throughout the pandemic. Some of his better-known whoppers were pushing universal masking despite knowing that they were not effective protection from COVID and claiming lockdowns saved lives despite a plethora of studies proving the contrary. Fauci also claimed that the COVID vaccines would prevent infection and spread of the disease — which was not true.

Now that we know that Zuckerberg and Fauci were besties during the pandemic, it’s time to get some answers.