Project Veritas Exposes NYC Elementary Schools' Efforts to Indoctrinate Kids

Undercover video footage recorded by Project Veritas shows Todd Soper, an assistant principal for Grades K-4 at Neighborhood Charter Schools in Harlem, discussing the steps he takes to block the hiring of conservative-leaning teachers and ensure the leftist indoctrination of children

“What would you do though, as a principal, if you knew there was a conservative applying? Would you hire such a person?” the Project Veritas journalist asks Soper in the video.

“No,” Soper admits outright. “We have very specific questions, and, like, ultimately our ‘Diversity-Equity-Inclusion’ question, like our DEI question is […] if people don’t answer that question right, they are just an automatic not hire.”

Soper then cited an example of how responses to questions are screened to weed out potentially conservative teachers — such as when a candidate says “everyone is equal.” Soper argues that “Those things that are well-intentioned statements, but they’re missing the depth of understanding of how the intersections of our identity live out in the world. So, that person wouldn’t get hired.”

Soper also mentioned a teacher who didn’t want to teach Black Lives Matter. She eventually left of her accord, but Soper admitted that “she would’ve probably been fired eventually just based off of mindset.”

Even more chilling was how Soper detailed how students as young as kindergarteners are groomed and indoctrinated with radical LGBT ideology.

“We have always and will continue to embrace diversity on all levels. So, the same way we embrace identities that are based off of ethnicity, skin tone, and gender, we also embrace orientation,” Soper said.

“Like for kindergarten, for Pride month, we got — every kid had a mirror and we talked about — a read-aloud about an animal, or about a boy that said he wanted to be a mermaid. It’s a way to start, like, ‘You should be whoever you feel like you should be.’ That was kind of the message of [the] read-aloud.”

According to Soper, indoctrination is strategically expanded as kids get older.

“It’s delicate, right? So, in kindergarten and first grade, they [students] are five and six [years old] — but I think we start with the umbrella theme of, ‘Embrace who you are. You have to love who you are, and each part of you is beautiful, whatever you feel.’ As kids get older and the idea of gender becomes more salient, which happens more towards fourth grade… the conversations deepen as the kids get older.”

BREAKING PART III: New York City @nc_schools Asst. Principal @ToddSoper Now 2nd School Administrator Exposed With Discriminatory Hiring Practices Against Conservatives Answer ‘Diversity-Equity-Inclusion Question’ Incorrectly "Automatic Not Hire"#TheSecretCurriculum pic.twitter.com/EGuFjBXlIu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 6, 2022

This expose is the third video in Project Veritas’s new series, “The Secret Curriculum,” which exposes the leftist indoctrination of children in schools.