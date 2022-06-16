The Morning Briefing: LOL...Dem Fetish Boy Fauci Has the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu

Top O’ the Briefing
Times are tough and we have to look for a little levity wherever we can. There was a time when I would have been disappointed with myself for reveling in the knowledge that someone else was sick.
Then COVID and purported Doctor Anthony Fauci came along.
Fauci’s place among America’s most polarizing people is secure and will be remembered for a very long time. The left has canonized the man despite the fact that he’s wrong about almost everything. Worshiping idiots is kind of their thing though.
People like me think that Fauci is just another moronic bureaucrat. I’m still not convinced the guy is really a doctor.
Kidding. I just think that the bureaucrat in him has pushed the physician to the periphery.
Anyway, Little Lord Fauci’s masks and vaccines seem to have failed him, as Matt reported yesterday:
On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health.
Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.
“Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home,” the statement reads. “He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”
I’m not really delighted that Fauci has the ‘rona, and I’m glad his symptoms are mild. Everybody who has whatever variant we’re on has mild symptoms though. That fact hasn’t prevented Fauci from banging the drum of gloom and insisting that death is still just around the corner, however.
Fauci is now living proof of what many have been saying for a long time: this thing is going to get everyone eventually, no matter how many precautions are taken. Fauci probably showers with a mask on and the virus still found its way to him. This is why America has moved on from the panic, despite the good doctor’s best efforts to keep it at a fever pitch.
Fauci will no doubt say what the zillions of COVID panic porn pushers who’ve gotten sick even after being vaxxed and boosted say: that his symptoms are mild because he’s been vaccinated. This is pure conjecture, but it’s routinely offered as fact by the Fauci fetishists.
I really do hope Doctor Doom feels better soon. I’m off to not worry about monkeypox (#racism) now.
