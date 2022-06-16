The Morning Briefing: LOL...Dem Fetish Boy Fauci Has the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let us all gather on the back 40 at sunset and revel in the joy of a delicious, spicy meat pie.

Times are tough and we have to look for a little levity wherever we can. There was a time when I would have been disappointed with myself for reveling in the knowledge that someone else was sick.

Then COVID and purported Doctor Anthony Fauci came along.

Fauci’s place among America’s most polarizing people is secure and will be remembered for a very long time. The left has canonized the man despite the fact that he’s wrong about almost everything. Worshiping idiots is kind of their thing though.

People like me think that Fauci is just another moronic bureaucrat. I’m still not convinced the guy is really a doctor.

Kidding. I just think that the bureaucrat in him has pushed the physician to the periphery.

Anyway, Little Lord Fauci’s masks and vaccines seem to have failed him, as Matt reported yesterday:

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health. Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. “Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home,” the statement reads. “He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”

I’m not really delighted that Fauci has the ‘rona, and I’m glad his symptoms are mild. Everybody who has whatever variant we’re on has mild symptoms though. That fact hasn’t prevented Fauci from banging the drum of gloom and insisting that death is still just around the corner, however.

Fauci is now living proof of what many have been saying for a long time: this thing is going to get everyone eventually, no matter how many precautions are taken. Fauci probably showers with a mask on and the virus still found its way to him. This is why America has moved on from the panic, despite the good doctor’s best efforts to keep it at a fever pitch.

Fauci will no doubt say what the zillions of COVID panic porn pushers who’ve gotten sick even after being vaxxed and boosted say: that his symptoms are mild because he’s been vaccinated. This is pure conjecture, but it’s routinely offered as fact by the Fauci fetishists.

I really do hope Doctor Doom feels better soon. I’m off to not worry about monkeypox (#racism) now.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Australian journalist Tony Armstrong was reporting live when Australia qualified for the World Cup. It's the best live report you'll see… 🇦🇺 ⚽pic.twitter.com/SeuuG1BMFs — Goodable (@Goodable) June 15, 2022

PJ Media

Me. Welcome to Secular Relativist Hell

VodkaPundit. BREAKING: U.S. Economy Technically Enters Recession

Lyin’ Biden Tests Out a New Bogeyman for Inflation

All the LOLs. BREAKING: Fully Vaxxed and Boosted Dr. Fauci Catches COVID

Who’s the Real Threat to Democracy?

VDH. What the January 6 Committee Might Have Been

Karine Jean-Pierre Proves How Bad She Is at Her Job With One Statement

Backlash Against NSBA Letter Accusing Parents of Being ‘Domestic Terrorists’ Continues

(Un)happy 10th Anniversary, DACA

Today in History: The Cid (Charlton Heston?) Shatters the Teeth of the Jihad

Fake News Alert: No! Amber Heard Has Not Been Removed from ‘Aquaman 2’

Shapiro. Joe Biden’s Economy Is a Disaster

Stossel. The Cost of Rent Control

Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose Allowing Transgender Athletes to Compete in Women’s Sports

Musk Reveals Who He’d Likely Vote for in 2024

How Much Is Biden’s Cookout Going to Cost This Year?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. No White Flag on Red Flag Laws

White House Won’t Say How Long Biden Will Keep Depleting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Arrest these people. Disgrace: Michigan’s AG Says There Should be a ‘Drag Queen for Every School’

Republicans Call on Garland to Investigate Attacks on Pro-Life Org. as Domestic Terrorism

Father of slain child in San Francisco lashes out

Cam&Co. Magazine sales soar ahead of Washington State ban

Cornyn says “issues” remain in Senate gun deal

DA Gascon’s team is ‘hellbent on blowing up the criminal-justice system in the name of progress’ (Update)

Rep. Boebert says she’ll take legal action against PAC that claimed she had two abortions, worked as an escort

SCOTUS watch: Clearing the backlog, slapping Medicare, and the most Thomas Thomas dissent ever

WH Brings in More Help for Briefing, but It Still Turns Into a Dumpster Fire

You go, girl. The Sky’s the Limit: 103-Year-Old Woman Becomes the World’s Oldest Parachutist

WHO Saves Feelings, but Whose? Will Rename Monkeypox Because It’s ‘Discriminatory’

Raleigh restaurant canceled conservative mom group’s end-of-school happy hour reservation… for being conservative

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says drag queens’ freedom of expression ‘is what America is all about’

Geraldo Rivera’s defense of Dems’ ‘CBP whipped migrants’ BS on The Five made even Dana Perino yell at him

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Here Comes Stagflation

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Is Everybody at the Federal Reserve on Drugs?

Why Hasn’t the Dobbs Decision Been Released?

Miami’s Anti-Communist Community Steaming Over Potential Takeover of ‘Radio Mambi’

The FDA Is on the Verge of Approving COVID Vaccines for Kids Under Six. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Do It.

Around the Interwebz

Team ‘Ted Lasso’ On Why A Mix Of Comedy And Tragedy Makes For Great TV

Her name was “Arlene.” A NASA rover just found trash on Mars

10 Facts About George Michael’s ‘Faith’ for Its 35th Anniversary

Smells Like Onion

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

When Pryor was in the hospital my best friend and I were constantly listening to the radio for updates.