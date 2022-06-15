Lyin' Biden Tests Out a New Bogeyman for Inflation

Biden wants the American public to blame anyone but him for inflation. Over the past year and a half, he’s gone from saying that “inflation will be transitory” to “inflation is a good thing” to “inflation started under Trump” to blaming COVID-19 to “it’s Putin’s price hike.” He’s also blamed big oil and even his own staff.

None of that has worked, and Biden’s poll numbers have gone down as inflation has gone up.

It didn’t help that a few weeks ago, Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted the administration had been completely blindsided by inflation. “Well, look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take. As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn’t — at the time didn’t fully understand,” Yellen told CNN. “But we recognize that now.”

So nothing can change the fact that the blame belongs to Biden and his administration. But he’s still trying.

On Tuesday, he tried once again to blame Republicans for inflation. How did they cause inflation, you ask? By getting in the way of his massive spending plan.

“Under my plan for the economy we made extraordinary progress, and put America in a position to tackle a worldwide problem that’s worse everywhere but here: inflation,” Biden said in a speech to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. “The problem is, Republicans in Congress are doing everything they can to stop my plans to bring down costs on ordinary families. That’s why my plan is not finished, and the results aren’t finished either.”

Let’s set aside the fact that Biden didn’t need GOP support to get his Build Back Better plan to pass. All he needed was for Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to support it — which they didn’t because it was too costly. Biden often claimed that his Build Back Better plan wouldn’t add to the national debt, but in reality, the CBO projected it would cost $4.5 trillion in new government spending. So, Biden thinks $4.5 trillion in new spending would have prevented inflation? When has that ever worked?

Spoiler alert: it hasn’t.

Keep tryin’, Biden. No one believes your lies.