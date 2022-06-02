With Inflation at Historic Highs, Biden Stoops to New Low in Blame Game

Polls show that inflation has become the top issue for Americans, and as it hit historic highs, it’s been absolutely killing approval ratings for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. In response, Biden has blamed COVID-19, Putin, Republicans, big oil — pretty much anyone whose name he can remember will get blamed for the 40-year-high inflation we’re experiencing.

However, Biden’s blame-everyone-else strategy hit a new low this week; The Washington Post reports that Biden is now blaming White House aides for the nation’s inflation woes.

“Biden has privately grumbled to top White House officials over the administration’s handling of inflation, expressing frustration over the past several months that aides were not doing enough to confront the problem directly,” the Post reported.

According to the report, Biden recently “complained to aides that they were not doing a good job explaining the causes of inflation and what the administration is doing about it.” A White House spokesman declined to say what exactly Biden told his aides to do about inflation — probably because he doesn’t have a clue what that would be.

Related: Biden Wants You to Know the Economy Is Super and if You Don’t Agree You’re a Moron

“Well, look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take. As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn’t — at the time didn’t fully understand,” Yellen told CNN. “But we recognize that now.”

In other words, Yellen admits she and Biden were wrong. Yet Biden has been blaming everyone but himself for the problem.

Somehow, that doesn’t inspire much confidence in the Biden administration.