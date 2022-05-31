Biden Wants You to Know the Economy Is Super and if You Don’t Agree You’re a Moron

Joe Biden’s biggest problem, amongst so many other slightly less big problems, is the economy. While all other efforts have failed to reset his presidency and bring up his poll numbers, his handlers at the White House have a new plan that I’m sure we all believe deep down in our hearts will actually work this time.

According to Politico’s Playbook newsletter released Tuesday, Joe Biden will pivot to the economy in June in a desperate bid to “convince skeptical voters that, despite their current misgivings, the economy is actually doing quite well.”

In other words: The economy is doing great and if you can’t see that, you’re stupid.

Hasn’t he tried this strategy before?

Joe Biden has been tooting his own horn for over a year now by trying to take credit for the reopening of the economy after the lockdowns.

“We’re ending 2021 with what one analyst described as the strongest first-year economic track record of any president in the last 50 years,” Biden claimed last December. “Let’s keep the progress going.”

Phase one of this pivot was an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal with Joe Biden’s name in the byline (though was obviously written by someone else) claiming that the Biden administration’s “economic and vaccination plans helped achieve the most robust recovery in modern history.”

Biden’s new strategy comes on the heels of the latest economic report showing that the U.S. economic contraction in the first quarter of 2022 was even worse than expected. So, yeah… things really are going great, we’re just too stupid to notice. We’re too focused on gas prices and inflation to realize that everything is actually awesome.

Even Politico acknowledged that this strategy is likely to backfire. “Polling has shown that voters’ top concerns this year are the economy and inflation. Telling them that their day-to-day worries are not supported by macroeconomic data — or, as Biden writes, that ‘the U.S. is in a better economic position than almost any other country’ — is risky and could come across as tone-deaf, something frontline Democrats in swing districts have been concerned about.”

I think I can sum up Biden’s economic strategy in one video clip: