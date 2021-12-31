Delusions of Grandeur: Biden Brags About the Economy

Americans have been struggling a lot this year. High gas prices, historic inflation, the supply chain crisis, a record trade deficit… the middle class is certainly feeling a lot of pain this year.

But if you ask Joe Biden, it’s been a great year—the best. Literally.

“We’re ending 2021 with what one analyst described as the strongest first-year economic track record of any president in the last 50 years,” Biden tweeted. “Let’s keep the progress going.”

We’re ending 2021 with what one analyst described as the strongest first-year economic track record of any president in the last 50 years. Let’s keep the progress going. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2021

First of all, it’s hilarious that Biden cites just “one analyst” and thinks that’s somehow a compelling argument—after all, even your toothbrush is recommended by at least four out of five dentists. He couldn’t find two analysts, or three, or even a dozen that believe this economy is so great? Who is this anonymous analyst, and does he bear a striking resemblance to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain?

Presidents often minimize the negatives and accentuate the positives when it comes to their records, but Biden is in complete denial about the struggles of the middle class. Worse yet, he wants the public to believe that he deserves credit for job gains as if his economic policies had something to do with it—not the economy reopening after the COVID lockdowns. In actuality, the advantage he had upon taking office has actually been offset by his policies.