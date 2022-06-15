Why Hasn’t the Dobbs Decision Been Released?

According to rumors, the Supreme Court was set to release its final opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization this week. Opinions were released on Monday and Wednesday, but Dobbs was, once again, not one of the opinions issued.

When the draft majority opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked last month, it indicated that the court was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which would bring the issue of abortion rights back to the individual states. Ever since, the radical left has been up in arms, desperate to protect its sacred cow: abortion.

These activists quickly began protesting at the Supreme Court and then at the homes of conservative justices in an apparent pressure campaign to get them to change their minds before the final opinion is issued.

And it’s getting worse. Week after week, we anxiously await the release of new opinions from the court, and the pro-abortion left is particularly on edge — putting the safety of Supreme Court justices at risk. Last week, a deranged leftist and would-be assassin was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house with a gun and other weapons.

Yet Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to enforce the law and remove and prosecute the protestors. The seriousness of the situation is being ignored by the mainstream media, which gave the assassination attempt virtually no coverage, and Joe Biden didn’t even have the decency to personally acknowledge it or condemn the man who was arrested.

These protestors and activists are trying to influence the conservative justices on the court, and yet, for some reason, the final decision for Dobbs has yet to be released. Doing so would likely eliminate most of the threats against the justices, yet Chief Justice John Roberts hasn’t done so.

Why not?

Could be that Roberts is hoping the protesters succeed in swaying the justices who voted with the majority to not overturn Roe? Back in April, it was reported that Roberts was trying to get justices to side against upholding the Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, which is at issue in the Dobbs v. Jackson case. After the leak, we learned that Roberts also wanted to find a middle ground and convince his fellow jurists on the high court to uphold the Mississippi law but leave Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey intact.

Could the delay in the issuing of the Dobbs opinion be related to Roberts’ desire to protect Roe v. Wade?

Roberts knows these protests are meant to pressure the justices who want to overturn Roe v. Wade, and he knows that the Biden administration won’t protect justices on the court. Releasing the opinion now could end the ongoing threats to his colleagues on the court. Is there any other conclusion that we can make from this delay?

On top of this, the investigation into the leak of the draft opinion has gone on for weeks, we still don’t have any answers, and the responsible party has not been held accountable.

This is not right, and it’s time for the pressure campaign and the threats to stop. Attorney General Merrick Garland has the power to stop them, but won’t use it, so it’s on Chief Justice John Roberts to do the right thing.