Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices Assassinated?

I’d really like to believe that deep down, Democrats have some shred of humanity and decency in them and don’t actually wish harm upon conservative justices on the Supreme Court. I really would like to believe that.

The problem is that they make it so hard to believe they don’t privately wish harm on any justice that might stand in the way of their agenda—particularly when it comes to abortion. Their rhetoric and actions have repeatedly proven that they have no respect for the lives of conservative justices—who are clearly at risk.

In 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer verbally threatened Trump-appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch over their potential votes on abortion at the Supreme Court.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

He meant what he said, and the crowd cheered. Conservatives were appalled at the blatant threats, but their warnings that such rhetoric was dangerous were scoffed at.

But, things should have changed after a deranged leftist and would-be assassin was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house this week with a gun and other weapons. Schumer should have disavowed his past comments, Democrats at all levels of government should have condemned the actions of the man who wanted to kill Kavanaugh. And Attorney General Merrick Garland should prosecute the activists illegally protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

But, Chuck Schumer hasn’t retracted his past remarks. Attorney General Merrick Garland continues to let protestors remain outside the justices’ homes.

“There’s an explicit federal law against protesting in front of the homes of judges or jurors,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pointed out Thursday. “Yet again, the feckless and hapless Attorney General Merrick Garland did nothing even though he had advance knowledge. He should resign in disgrace.”

“And if he won’t resign in disgrace,” Cotton continued, “then we should start impeachment proceedings against him in January when we are in control of Congress.”

But Merrick Garland isn’t the only problem. Joe Biden hasn’t released any statement to condemn the would-be assassin, nor did he address it during his interview with Jimmy Kimmel. All we got from the White House was a generic statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“So, the President condemns the actions of this individual in the strongest terms and is grateful to law enforcement for quickly taking him into custody,” Jean-Pierre said. “As the President has consistently made clear, public officials, including judges, must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families. And any violence threats — threats of violence or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society. He has said that himself, and we have been forceful from the podium many times.”

On top of that, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blocked a bill that would increase security for Supreme Court justices until next week, bizarrely claiming that “No one is in danger over the weekend by not having a bill.”

A decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization could come on Monday. Pelosi knows this.

When the speaker of the House, Senate majority leader, president, and attorney general won’t do what’s right and just in response to the assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh, it’s hard not to wonder if they couldn’t care less about his safety or the safety of any of the conservative justices.