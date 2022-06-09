Liberal Media Fails Hard With Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt

The media repeatedly proves its liberal bias and there’s never accountability for it. Their ability to shape the national conversation is unmatched. After they spent eight years ignoring Barack Obama’s scandals, there are still people who say (and actually believe) that he had a scandal-free presidency despite the unprecedented corruption. The same media spent years turning a blind eye to Joe Biden’s diminished mental capacity, covered up the scandalous revelations about his corrupt dealings over the years, and refused to cover the story of his son Hunter’s laptop during the presidential campaign.

I had some hope in the liberal media when they actually started being critical of Joe Biden in the aftermath of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, but their tough coverage was short-lived and they quickly returned to their usual business of being the public relations arm of the Democratic Party. This was unabashedly on display Wednesday, when a pro-abortion activist was arrested with several weapons near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. You can guarantee that this huge story will be forgotten just as quickly as the recent mass shooting in Tulsa, Okla. A man literally admitted to planning to assassinate a United States Supreme Court justice, and the media is actually yawning and saying, “What about that January 6 Commission stuff?” even though Americans really don’t care about that anymore.

But reminding the public is a big part of the Democrats’ strategy to minimize their losses in the 2022 midterms, and so the media is happy to oblige by covering their partisan investigation endlessly. According to the Media Research Center, networks spent over three times more prime time on the January 6 commission than the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh.

Even when they did cover it, the media did its best not to go against The Narrative™. For example, CNN’s law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild downplayed the assassination attempt.

“Very little detail at this point. We don’t yet know what the nature of the threat was. We don’t know what language the threat was or what kind of weapon this man might have had, if he had one at all, because the information at this point is just so thin.”

Wild had previously tried to link protests and violence surrounding the upcoming Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to both the left and right, even though it was only the left.

Even more shameful was how print media buried the story of the assassination attempt. One might think the attempted assassination of a Supreme Court justice would be a huge above-the-fold front-page story.

Wrong. Neither USA Today nor the Chicago Tribune mentioned the story on their front pages, and the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times both buried the story beneath the fold in small font.

No mention of the assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the front pages of USA Today or the Chicago Tribune. The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times hid the news on the bottom of the page in small font. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/iDNVkwDmpw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2022

The media wants this story to be quickly forgotten, and I dare say they will probably succeed.