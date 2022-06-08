BREAKING: Pro-Abortion Fanatic With Weapon Wanted to Kill Kavanaugh

As the nation holds its breath waiting to see if the Supreme Court will really overturn Roe v. Wade or if one or more conservative Justices can be intimidated into voting to uphold it, one Leftist evidently decided to try to ensure an outcome he would consider favorable by killing one of the Justices thought to be likely to deep-six Roe: Brett Kavanaugh.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that “a California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation.”

This wasn’t just idle talk: the would-be killer had what he needed to do the deed. “The man,” the Post continued, “described to be in his mid-20s, was found to be carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools, these people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.” Loose lips sink ships, however, and the plotter evidently talked to one person too many or was spotted in time: “Police were apparently notified that the person might pose a threat to the justice, but it was not immediately clear who provided the initial tip, these people said. The man apparently did not make it on to Kavanaugh’s property in Montgomery County, but he was stopped on a nearby street, these people said.”

According to the Post, the perpetrator is a diehard Leftist fanatic: “the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade.” He is not only pro-abortion but paradoxically, in favor of gun confiscation as well: he “was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings.” And really, what better way to express one’s anger at mass shootings than by shooting someone?

This comes just a few weeks after New York Times writer Lindsay Crouse urged Leftists to expand their attempt to intimidate Kavanaugh into compliance by not only protesting at his home but also at the Chevy Chase Club, where Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts are both members.

It also comes after former Biden Dumpster Fire spokesperson Jen Psaki made it clear that the administration wanted protests at Justices’ homes to continue. She said in mid-May: “I know that there is an outrage … about protests that have been peaceful to date and we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges’ homes.” This followed what Psaki said on May 5 when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked her: “These activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that the sort of thing this President wants?” Psaki responded: “I think the President’s view is that there is a lot of passion.” In other words, the protests were just fine.

If this California Leftist had succeeded and Kavanaugh had been killed, would Biden and his handlers then repudiate the protests at Justices’ homes and the larger effort to frighten them into voting the way the Left wants? That’s not likely at all. Biden’s handlers aren’t naïve. They know what forces they’re dealing with, and what they’re stirring up. While they wring their hands and shed crocodile tears over the Jan. 6 non-insurrection, they themselves are the biggest threat to “our democracy” that they claim to cherish.

By refusing to condemn the protests at Justices’ homes and call off the protesters and meanwhile relentlessly piling on the hysterical rhetoric about how overturning Roe will mean a return to every imaginable evil, including slavery itself, the Leftist establishment has created an environment in which this would-be assassin was inevitable. His desire to murder Justice Kavanaugh is of a piece with the Leftist riots of the summer of 2020 and stems from the same impulse: when the Left can’t get what it wants at the ballot box or in the court of public opinion, it has no hesitation about resorting to violence.

Leftists have been calling for physical confrontations with conservatives for years now. Remember Kathy Griffin holding Trump’s bloody severed head, Madonna saying she wanted to blow up the White House, Robert DeNiro saying he wanted to punch Trump in the face, or Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Kamala Harris inciting Leftist violence? The threat to Kavanaugh is just the next step beyond all that.