Backlash Against NSBA Letter Accusing Parents of Being 'Domestic Terrorists' Continues

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) has left the National School Boards Association (NSBA), making it the 25th state to exit. The exodus of state boards of education began last year when NSBA leaders crafted a letter to Joe Biden and Justice Department officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking the federal government to investigate threats against school officials as domestic terrorism, including implementing the use of the Patriot Act.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the letter read in part.

In fact, what made the letter particularly odious was the fact that NASB CEO and executive director Chip Slaven was behind the letter and coordinated with the Biden White House in sending it.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, top Nebraska politicians urged the action that the state school board association took.