Karine Jean-Pierre Proves How Bad She Is at Her Job With One Statement

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre always manages to surprise me. I used to think that Jen Psaki was the worst White House Press Secretary I’d ever seen, but Jean-Pierre has changed my opinion in short order. Her tenure has been rocky from the get-go, with her performances widely panned for her lack of preparation, dodging of questions, and frequent need to read directly from her notes.

Other times she just beclowns herself. She recently claimed that the economy is in a better position now than it has been historically.

No, really, she did.

But she really proved how bad she was during an interview with CNN this week when she said that Americans should remember how things were when Biden took office.

“We have to remember where this country was more than a year ago when he walked into office,” she told CNN’s Don Lemon.

And she thought that was a good talking point?

The Republican National Committee quickly took her up on her challenge.

“Karine Jean-Pierre says ‘we have to remember where this country was’ when Biden ‘walked into office,'” the RNC tweeted. “Yeah, gas was $2.39/gal, inflation was at 1.4%, the markets were higher, and Trump was leading a great American comeback.”

Oh, Karine… you’re so bad at this.