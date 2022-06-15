(Un)happy 10th Anniversary, DACA

Today is the 10th anniversary of President Obama’s controversial, unilateral creation of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, which was devised to countermand existing duly passed immigration law that Democrats disliked. DACA was sold as a temporary measure until Congress could make the protections permanent. But Congress declined to pass the DREAM Act over the past decade, nor is it likely to do so any time soon. And a federal court is teeing up a decision that will probably nullify DACA soon.

Naturally, the pro-DNC mainstream media is running commemorative DACA pieces that all begin with a sob story about a bright young beneficiary of the program that has enabled him or her to become a fantastic potential citizen in the intervening years. CBS introduces us to Flavia Negrete:

Flavia Negrete was 15 years old and a junior in a Maryland high school when she and her mother watched President Barack Obama announce that his administration would offer work permits and deportation relief to young unauthorized immigrants like her who had arrived in the U.S. as children. “My mom is in the kitchen and she starts crying,” said Negrete, who was born in Peru and came to the U.S. with her parents when she was 4. “At that point, I didn’t understand how good it was for me until a day later I started reading more about the program.” … DACA allowed Negrete to attend college in Maryland, earn a bachelor’s degree, volunteer as an EMT and land a research internship at the Food and Drug Administration that would later sponsor her master’s degree in bioinformatics, which she earned in December 2021. “This is the beauty of DACA,” said Negrete, who is applying for medical school to specialize in gene therapy.

ABC begins its DACA propaganda piece with the tale of Eddie Ramirez:

“DACA gave me hope,” program recipient Eddie Ramirez told ABC News. “And the biggest thing [DACA] gave me was a Social Security number with employment authorization, which allowed me to work to make money to pay for my schooling.” Ramirez was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and arrived in the U.S in 1994 at just 1 and a half years old. Ten years ago, in 2012, he received DACA status, ultimately enabling him to pursue his aspirations of becoming a dentist.

Wow, what fantastic people these young “DREAMers” are! I’m sure they’re all equally as virtuous and productive. We’d be, like, so stupid not to make everything right by them.

During the last administration, courts cited technicalities to prevent President Trump from repealing DACA, but neither did any of those rulings affirm the legitimacy of the program. CBS explains:

Those Trump-era legal victories for DACA recipients, however, did not affirm the program’s legality. That question was presented to a federal judge in Texas by a group of Republican-led states who argued the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to create it. In July 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen agreed with Texas and eight other Republican-controlled states, saying DACA had been improperly enacted and that it violated federal immigration law. Hanen orderedthe Biden administration to close DACA to new applicants, but paused part of his ruling to allow current recipients to renew their work permits and deportation protections. The Biden administration appealed Hanen’s ruling to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which set a hearing in the case for July 6. Winning the appeal, however, will be an uphill battle for the Biden administration.

Things are looking up for fans of law and order and national integrity: the 5th Circuit has a nifty record of crushing leftist America-last jacklegs. This is the court that forced the Biden administration to uphold Remain in Mexico. The 5th Circuit also knocked down Obama’s 2015 attempt to set up DACA-like protections for illegal immigrants whose children were citizens or green card holders.

Nor are Congressional Democrats likely to force through new legislation granting legal residency to their much-vaunted DREAMers, let alone the 11 to 20+ million (depending on whose numbers you look at) unauthorized foreign nationals currently dwelling in our country. And after Red November ’22, Democrats probably won’t be in a position to do much of anything at all for a very long time.

I’m sure it will be a terrible blow to America to lose all these brilliant young doctors, scientists, and other super-geniuses to whom we currently provide a home, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make. Anyway, all our other resident aliens will need doctors and dentists and such back in their homelands when they return.