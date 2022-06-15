Fake News Alert: No! Amber Heard Has Not Been Removed from 'Aquaman 2'

I have proof that Big Media is peddling fake news right now, and Twitter and Facebook aren’t removing it and, in fact, are allowing it to trend.

Please stop sharing the fake stories about Amber Heard being removed from Aquaman 2. This is fake news.

This rumor got started when a blogger named “Just Jared” who reports Hollywood gossip (and occasionally gets things right) said he had a source inside Warner Brothers who said that Heard was being recast in Aquaman 2 which has already been filmed. “Amber Heard is being cut out of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (aka Aquaman 2) and her role of Mera will be recast, sources exclusively tell JustJared.com,” the publication reported. Unnamed sources should never be relied on as accurate sources, however, and moments after this story went viral, an update was posted that retracted the initial report.

UPDATE: Sources close to the Aquaman production have shot us an update, saying, “Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role.” Our other sources still say Amber will be recast but we’ll update our readers as more information rolls in.

But it was too late. The story was already out there. #Mera is trending on Twitter, and everyone using the hashtag believes that the character Heard plays in Aquaman 2 is not going to be played by Heard. But that’s false. Warner Brothers never discussed this issue at all. They’ve made no public statement despite almost 5 million people asking to have Heard removed from the film.

Related: Amber Heard Embarks on Media Attention Tour

But that hasn’t stopped Big Media from cashing in on the fake news they accuse independent outlets of using. Look what the Daily Mail did. In the clickbait version of the headline they wrote, “Amber Heard ‘is being CUT from Aquaman 2 and her role will be recast’ sources claim.” But when you click on it, here’s the actual headline: “Amber Heard DENIES she’s been CUT from Aquaman 2: Actress brands rumors ‘insensitive and insane’ hours after she REPEATED defamatory claims on Today show that Johnny Depp beat her.”

Big Media uses fake news to cash in on confusing the public. Look at this nonsense. @DailyMailUK used two different headlines. One FAKE. One real. The FAKE one is used to clickbait you. #Mera #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/VgdaDsAkmG — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) June 15, 2022

This is just one more example of Big Media manipulating the public and reporting garbage for clicks. Meanwhile, Twitter is letting it trend and has not added “misinformation” to the multitude of “news” stories reporting false facts. But if you dare to report what Hunter Biden has on his laptop, you can be banned, even though it’s all true.

So the next time you hear the phrase “fake news,” I hope you remember who really peddles in fake news. It’s not us. And if you want to get the real story, sign up for a PJ Media VIP membership today. We don’t lie to you. We don’t mislead you. We don’t do what we do for clicks; we do it because we care that the truth is told, and VIP allows us to do that without censorship from Big Tech, which prefers that Big Media lies are the only source of information in your social media feeds. Get around the algorithm, and get to the real news.