Musk Reveals Who He'd Likely Vote for in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced that he’ll be voting Republican for the first time this coming election.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” Musk said last month. “Now this election, I will.”

Musk later explained on Twitter that he previously supported Democrats because he was under the impression that they were the “kindness party” but they have since become the “party of division & hate.”

Because of that, he said he could “no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

Musk revealed on Twitter Tuesday that he voted for Mayra Flores in the special election in Texas’s 34th district.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” Musk tweeted. “Massive red wave in 2022.”

When asked if he planned to vote GOP in 2024, he said that was to be determined, but revealed that he was leaning towards Ron DeSantis.

Republican Mayra Flores defeated Democrat Daniel Sanchez to fill the open seat left by Rep. Filemon Vela’s resignation in March. Flores’s victory flipped the seat from Democrat to Republican.

DeSantis has not officially announced a 2024 candidacy. However, last month, DeSantis edged out Trump in the 2024 straw poll at the Wisconsin GOP convention, 38% to 32%. DeSantis also beat Trump in the multiple-choice 2024 straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit. Again, DeSantis and Trump were the far-away favorites, with DeSantis getting 74% of the vote and Trump getting 71%.