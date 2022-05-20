ELONGATE: Musk Responds to Political Attacks in Epic Fashion

It’s been quite a week for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It seems that his effort to buy Twitter and turn it into a free speech platform has really opened his eyes to the ills of the Democratic Party, prompting him to announce that he’s done voting for them.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿”

And boy, was he right.

Within a day, a former SpaceX flight attendant (coincidentally) came forward alleging sexual misconduct against Musk. According to the allegations, Musk exposed himself and propositioned her for sex.

Musk denied the allegations and responded with a challenge to his accuser.

“But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’ — describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened,” Musk tweeted.

“The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens,” Musk added. This is their standard (despicable) playbook — but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”

Musk is clearly not concerned about the allegations and even made the perfect joke. “Finally, we get to use Elongate as a scandal name,” he tweeted. “It’s kinda perfect.”

The tweet included an old tweet from last year in which he said, “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate.”

Boom!