It's On! Musk vs. Biden in the Cage Match of the Century

Elon Musk has come out of the closet and declared that, for the first time in his life, he will vote for Republicans.

He told the “All-In” podcast at a Miami tech conference, “I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like, I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will.”

His reasoning was fairly straightforward: he doesn’t like that the Democrats are controlled by unions and trial lawyers.

In that same podcast, Musk called out Biden for not getting a lot done compared to Donald Trump.

Fox Business News:

In a recent interview with The All-In Podcast., Musk said the Biden White House “doesn’t seem to get a lot done,” while stating that Trump administration officials “were effective at getting things done.” A White House spokesperson rejected that notion while taking a shot at Musk himself. “Under President Biden, our economy has roared back with over eight million jobs created, unemployment plummeting, economic growth that outstrips our peer countries, and a historic investment in roads, bridges, ports, and a nationwide EV charging network,” White House spokesperson Michael Gwin told Fox Business. “I think that’s ‘getting things done’ by any measure, but count us as unsurprised that an anti-labor billionaire would look for any opportunity to nip at the heels of the most pro-union and pro-worker President in modern history.”

There’s a reason that unions have nearly disappeared from American life. Workers simply don’t believe the unions speak for them. That’s why union membership in America has declined from 20 percent in 1983 to just 10.3 percent in 2021..

Musk seemed intent on needling Biden.

Musk defended Obama as “quite reasonable,” but insisted that Biden prioritizes the unions ahead of the public. The Tesla CEO also took a personal shot at Biden, comparing him to “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy. “The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter,” Musk said, adding that “if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter,” Biden would read whatever showed up on the screen, just like in the movie.

That one left a mark.

Elon Musk is not going to strap on his armor, gird his loins, and do battle for the GOP. He doesn’t give a lot of money to politicians and he doesn’t speak out on issues. He’s something of a libertarian on social issues and appears to admire competence more than anything.

But Elon Musk is something Joe Biden has never been: a thoughtful man. And that’s got to eat at Biden when he hears that Musk is switching parties.

Despite his wealth, Musk would do well not to go too far in slighting Joe Biden. Getting a president angry at you is never a smart move — even if you own a social media company.