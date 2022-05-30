The Morning Briefing: Memorial Day Reflections

Top O’ the Briefing

I know that I’m preaching to a patriotic choir here, but it still grates that Memorial Day weekend is reduced to mattress sales and barbecues for so many people. It’s not that I’m some curmudgeonly blowhard who demands an overwhelming amount of solemnity regarding the meaning of the day, it’s merely that I’d like to see the balance be more weighted towards remembrance. Memorial Day is the only day of the year you’ll find this hardcore conservative capitalist lamenting consumerism and the commercialization of everything.

Now that we’re mired in Let’s Go Brandonland, I’ve been thinking this weekend about what those who gave their lives defending this country would think about what’s going on now. I wouldn’t presume to speak for the fallen but I also know I can’t be the only one pondering such things.

I almost envy the atheists right now, because in that belief system those who have died for this country don’t see the commie express lane that the United States is currently traveling in.

We owe it to those who died so we could live freely to reverse course here in the Republic and do it soon.

Today, all we can — and must — do is remember, be grateful, and pray.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

May the souls of the faithful departed,

through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In New Mexico, these firefighters risked their lives to save an injured baby elk in the middle of a wildfire. Mission accomplished. pic.twitter.com/QYHoqMLEnJ — Goodable (@Goodable) May 29, 2022

