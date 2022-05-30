Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #41: Monty Python Lives!

By Stephen Kruiser May 30, 2022 12:17 AM ET

Kevin and I agreed ahead of this episode that we would acknowledge the tragedy in Texas but not dwell on it. We’d both written about it and will be writing more in the future but sometimes the comedians just need to be a distraction.

So we talked a little about Monty Python.

via GIPHY

OK, we also talked about Stacey Abrams and Rodney Dangerfield. We’re very well-rounded guys. For the record, both of us think that Rodney is (was) a lot funnier than Stacey Abrams.

Our usual segments are there and, as always, we try to end on a high note. Or a happy note. We’re drinkers, not stoners.

A couple of our VIP friends get shouts in this episode too.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
