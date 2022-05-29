The Police Aren't Stopping School Shootings, so Let's Send in the Guard

The early days after a mass shooting are always full of misinformation and chaos. I generally try to stay out of the fray until there are clear answers. There was definitely some bad reporting of the events that happened in Uvalde, Texas, as Athena Thorne correctly pointed out.

I will not be commenting on the shooter or naming the offender because all that person wants is notoriety and I won’t be the one to give it. No photos, no deep dive into his past, no hand-wringing about motives, no interviews with his family — bury him six feet underground and never speak his name again.

But I will speak out about police response to a shooter who left 21 people, the majority of whom were elementary school children, dead. It is undisputed that police waited forty minutes for a key instead of breeching the door and confronting the shooter. You can read the timeline of the shooting here; it will break your heart. Despite people inside the room calling 911 repeatedly begging for help, the officers stood in the hallway and did not break the door down and try to save them.

What is the explanation for this? So far, the onsite commander, says Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, claims he believed everyone inside the room was dead. That doesn’t square with the timeline of the 911 calls and the reports coming out of the classroom. Those officers who didn’t enter the room should have to explain why to a judge. Hopefully, there will be consequences. Not only did they not enter, but officers outside the building were actively preventing parents from trying to get inside and rescue their children. I can’t watch the video again, and I’m sure you don’t want to see it either. It’s too traumatic. One of the fathers later died of a medical emergency after being stopped from going into the building to save his wife who also died at the hands of the murderer.

It is a sad day in America when Americans stop trusting the police force that claims to protect and serve. For me, it began with COVID-19 lockdowns when I watched them chase children off playgrounds. I lost a lot of respect for the police then. They put mothers in handcuffs who were having playdates at parks. That was a major red flag that something is deeply wrong in the police culture.

And why was it Border Patrol agents who finally confronted the gunman and not the 19 officers standing in the hallway for forty minutes? Who told them to do that, and why didn’t any of them rebel? They had to have heard the gunshots as the killer continued his spree. They just stood there, doing nothing as children were dying. It is incomprehensible.