Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested in Napa

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested in Napa County, Calif. Saturday night, according to TMZ.

“The House Speaker’s spouse was arrested just before midnight Saturday night in Napa County, and then booked hours later into jail on two counts — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher … both misdemeanors,” TMZ reports. His bail was set at $5,000.

Details are still minimal at this point, and TMZ is looking to learn more. There has been no public statement from Speaker Pelosi or anyone else in her family about the incident. It is not yet known if anyone else was with him at the time of the incident. It appears unlikely that the House Speaker was with him, as she is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at Brown University on Sunday.

I’m sure it’s going to be a swell Memorial Day weekend at the Pelosi estate.

This story is developing…