Joe Biden Has Turned Me Into a Prepper; You Should Start Too

We all knew things would worsen under Joe Biden, but did any of us think it would be this bad? The economy isn’t looking good, the border is being overrun with illegal border crossers, inflation is at historic highs, and there’s a supply chain crisis. So it’s hard to imagine things getting this bad if it weren’t by design.

The Biden administration doesn’t seem capable of addressing it. Last year we learned that the administration’s biggest concern about the supply chain crisis was how the media was covering it because it was hurting Biden’s approval ratings.

“The White House, not happy with the news media’s coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported. “Senior White House and admin officials — including NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari — have been briefing major newsrooms over the past week, a source tells me.”

The supply chain crisis is a public relations problem to the Biden administration above anything else. And if you think they care about resolving the situation because they care about the plight of average Americans, you’re only kidding yourself. We need to be prepared for a long-term crisis where it may be impossible to get food and other necessities. Thanks to Biden, we know that America isn’t immune to such problems just because “this is America; it can’t happen here.”

The sad fact is that empty shelves are possible, even in the United States. We learned this the hard way at the start of the pandemic, where panic over COVID-19 caused people to stock up on food and other necessities, like toilet paper. That was a unique situation, for sure, but did anyone think that we’d be having these problems again once the pandemic was over? Unfortunately, the issues keep coming, and the Biden administration continues to prove they have no idea what they’re doing.

The baby formula shortage is the latest proof we have that the Biden administration can’t handle or resolve such problems. When American parents found themselves struggling to find baby formula, we learned that Joe Biden was sending what little we had available to the border for illegal immigrants. Clearly, Americans’ struggles aren’t Biden’s top priority, and the moral of the story is that we need to be prepared because the Biden administration is not looking out for us.

And we still have more than two years left of Biden in office. Things are likely to get worse before they get better.

So, in recent weeks, I’ve been preparing for the worst and slowly started to build up a cache of an emergency food supply.

There’s much more to prepping for disaster than having an emergency food supply. You have to think about emergency power, water supply and purification, and security, amongst other things. I am by no means an expert. Frankly, I should have started prepping sooner. I’m doing my best to make up for it now and plan to continue to increase my stockpile of emergency supplies.

It has to be done because that’s the reality of Biden’s America.

So, if you’re concerned about things getting worse, you might want to join me in getting prepared.

If you’ve been prepping for a while, share tips and suggestions in the comments for other PJM VIP members.