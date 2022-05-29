U.S. Prepares to Send Long-Range Rocket Systems to Ukraine

Several media sources are reporting that the United States is preparing to send long-range rocket artillery systems that would give Ukraine’s forces a big boost on the battlefield.

Indeed, Ukrainian officials have been asking the U.S. to send the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) almost since the war began.

But some see it as just another provocation against Russia that may make it harder to negotiate a peace.

The Hill:

The weapons would be a significant improvement from Ukraine’s current artillery — an MLRS is able to fire hundreds of kilometers away and HIMARS is able to fire the same type of ammunition as an MLRS. Defense officials did not specify to The New York Times what kind of weapons transfer would be announced. However, the outlet noted that the transfer would likely be made next week. The Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System is the most common system that the U.S. uses.

It’s not as if the system’s secrets would be compromised if it fell into Russian hands. There’s little doubt the Russians have seen and examined the system thoroughly already. So why was the U.S. reluctant to give Ukraine access to a weapon that could make difference on the battlefield?

The officials told the Times the Biden administration has been hesitant to provide Ukraine with these types of weapons as it could be seen as provocation by Russia. According to CNN, prominent Russian commentators decried any weapons transfer shortly after the new outlet’s report.

Indeed, Russia called the transfer “intolerable.”

Newsweek:

In a post on Telegram on Saturday, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, said the Biden administration “may give Kyiv HIMARS MLRS and M270 MLRS, which will be equipped with M31 GMLRS guided missiles.” “There is a risk that such equipment will be placed near Russia’s borders and Ukrainians will be able to strike at Russian cities. Such a situation is unacceptable and intolerable for us,” he said, according to Ukrayinska Pravda.

Russia has been bombing the hell out of Ukrainian cities and is now worried about a few rockets targeting border towns?

If Russia were to stop bombing Ukraine’s population centers, there might be room for negotiations. But until they do, Ukraine should use every weapon at its disposal to defend itself.