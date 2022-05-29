Daily Beast Apologizes to Hunter Biden Laptop Repairman for Claiming Device Was 'Stolen'

The Delaware laptop repairman who found himself in possession of political dynamite when the device’s owner, Hunter Biden, left a laptop behind in his shop received an apology from the website Daily Beast for their “mistaken” report that the laptop had been stolen.

John Paul Mac Isaac sued the Daily Beast, CNN, Politico, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for defamation following several reports and statements by Schiff and the media suggesting that the laptop was somehow tampered with and contained Russian “disinformation.”

“An earlier version of this story mistakenly referred to Hunter Biden’s laptop as ‘stolen.’ We have removed that word, and we apologize to Mr. Mac Isaac for the error,” the Beast wrote.

Fox News:

The suit alleges what was said by the media outlets and the top Democratic lawmaker led Mac Isaac to close his Wilmington business. It is unclear if the apology is tied to any resolution to Mac Isaac’s suit against the Daily Beast. A spokesperson for the Daily Beast did not directly respond to Fox News’ inquiry regarding the status of its legal battle. Fox News also reached out to Mac Isaac for comment. The vast majority of the legacy media widely dismissed the Hunter Biden scandal in 2020, many of them peddling the false narrative that it was generated from Russia.

The lies and the harassment took their toll on Mac Isaac. He lost his business and blamed the disinformation campaign to protect Joe Biden for his troubles. At the time he filed the lawsuit earlier this month, Mac Isaac wanted it all to come out.

New York Post:

The former shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, decided to fight back after losing his business and being harassed for 18 months by Big Tech, the media and Delaware locals in President Biden’s home state. “After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation,” the 45-year-old Mac Isaac told The Post. “This was collusion led by 51 former pillars in the intelligence community and backed by words and actions of a politically motivated DOJ and FBI,” he continued. “I want this lawsuit to reveal that collusion and more importantly, who gave the marching orders.”

The trial of former Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann shed some light on many of those “pillars in the intelligence community.” We can only hope that, as Mac Isaac’s defamation lawsuit goes forward, more light can be shed on the subject to reveal the whole truth.