The Morning Briefing: Ever-Classy Obama Uses Texas Massacre to Remind Us He Hates Cops

Predictably, the airwaves have been flooded with the relentless din of politicians’ voices, all seemingly jockeying for the “Most Mind-Numbingly Brain-Dead Hot Take” title regarding the horror in Texas.

Enter one Barack Hussein Obama, always the biggest mouth whenever that contest is being held.

His High Holiness the Lightbringer has always been known to those of us who are honest about him to be someone who rarely engages his mouth and his brain.

I know, I know…RACISM.

Obama’s most enduring legacy is the virulent anti-law enforcement sentiment on the American left. Wherever and whenever there was some conflict between radical, lying leftists and law enforcement Obama made sure to side with the radicals, most notably in Ferguson, Missouri.

It obviously pains him to be out of the spotlight and unable to continue his cop-hating mission. Well, he found a way to shoehorn in some of his true feelings while tweeting about the tragedy in Texas, which Jeff wrote about for us:

A day after the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX, that took the lives of almost two dozen innocent souls, a former U.S. president tweeted something so insensitive, so upsetting, and so cruel that it defies explanation. It calls into question why he even still has access to the platform, such was the lack of awareness of the sentiment expressed.

Here’s the tweet:

As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2022

OK, Barry, one of these things is not like the other.

Jeff writes that the Lightbringer didn’t stop there, adding “In the aftermath of his murder, a new generation of activists rose up to channel their anguish into organized action, launching a movement to raise awareness of systemic racism and the need for criminal justice and police reform.”

This is remarkably tone-deaf even for a guy who’s been redefining tone-deaf ever since he came to prominence.

Ron DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw had a perfect response, tweeting “This is truly sick. 19 innocent children and 2 hero teachers were killed… and to the Divider-in-Chief, the real victim of Uvalde is George Floyd?”

There’s always been friction between the far left and law enforcement. Obama mainstreamed it in the Democratic party during his eight years in office. That’s why all of the elite Dems were so quick to throw in with the commie Black Lives Matter group during the “summer of love” George Floyd riots. That’s why they all supported the defund the police movement. That was such a monumental cock-up that they all had to start lying about their support a little over a year later.

This most recent sick display of Obama’s showcases the fact that modern Democrats merely view the victims of tragedies as dead bodies they can stand atop to reflexively belch out some talking points they always have at the ready.

But it’s us crazy right-wing nutjobs who are the heartless ones, or something.

