How to Survive an Active-Shooter Situation

By PJ Media Staff May 25, 2022 4:25 PM ET
(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Several years ago, Jeff Sanders wrote a series of articles for PJ Media advising how to protect yourself and your children from active shooters. In the wake of the unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, it seemed like a good time to resurrect some of those articles so that concerned parents have resources at their disposal. Jeff is a pastor, a self-defense instructor, and a black belt in Okinawan Kempo with 20 years of experience in martial arts.

Active-shooter situations:

6 Things You Can Do to Disarm the Shooter if You’re Ever Involved in an Active-Shooter Situation

Everything You Think You Know About an Active-Shooter Situation Is Wrong

3 Tactics to Help You Survive an Active-Shooter Situation

Teachers, You Are the First Responders Against School Shooters

7 Things We Can Do to Prevent Another School Massacre, Without Violating the Second Amendment

Four Things You Can Do Right Now to Harden Your Place of Worship Against a Shooter

Basic self-defense: 

How to Use Everyday Items to Save Your Life During an Attack

How to Mentally Prepare to Fight for Your Life Against an Attacker

6 Best Targets to Hit on the Body if You’re Attacked

6 Best Body Weapons to Defeat an Attacker

7 Reasons to Consider Martial Arts Training for Your Child

