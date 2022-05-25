How to Survive an Active-Shooter Situation

Several years ago, Jeff Sanders wrote a series of articles for PJ Media advising how to protect yourself and your children from active shooters. In the wake of the unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, it seemed like a good time to resurrect some of those articles so that concerned parents have resources at their disposal. Jeff is a pastor, a self-defense instructor, and a black belt in Okinawan Kempo with 20 years of experience in martial arts.