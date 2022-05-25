News & Politics

Former President Tweets Unbelievably Coarse and Cruel Reaction to School Shooting

By Jeff Reynolds May 25, 2022 9:38 PM ET

A day after the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX, that took the lives of almost two dozen innocent souls, a former U.S. president tweeted something so insensitive, so upsetting, and so cruel that it defies explanation. It calls into question why he even still has access to the platform, such was the lack of awareness of the sentiment expressed.

He didn’t stop there. He kept going.

Oh, were you thinking of a different president? Twitter already removed that guy.

The bigger jerk still has access to his account. He used it to dance on the graves of slaughtered fourth graders today, to advance his political agenda.

(Image via Twitter)

Twitter reacted with the typical division that Barack Obama foments wherever he goes. “What a POS” was trending late Wednesday night:

Our pals over at sister site Twitchy noticed:

Here’s a take we did not see coming. We already saw Beto O’Rourke make an ass of himself at a news conference about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. O’Rourke at least has a reason; he’s running for governor and thought this would make a good campaign stop. Why Barack Obama chose to insert himself here is bizarre — you’d think he’d be tweeting about gun control, but instead he’s making sure we don’t forget about the anniversary of Geroge Floyd’s death and the need for criminal justice and police reform.

Talk about your mean tweets.

Jeff Reynolds

Jeff is the author of the book, Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy, available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, Facebook at his author page, Parler at @RealJeffReynolds, and on Gab at @RealJeffReynolds.

