Flashback: Watch Hillary Clinton Denounce 'Fake News' When She Was the One Weaponizing It Against Trump

The trial of Hillary Clinton and DNC lawyer Michael Sussmann is winding down in a Washington, D.C. courtroom. Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI when he brought Hillary Clinton’s bought-and-paid-for fake news about Donald Trump secretly communicating with the Kremlin to the FBI, CIA, and the news media. He is accused of lying about working for his clients when he brought it.

So now comes another moment of karma for Hillary Clinton.

During the nearly two-week-long trial, Hillary was officially outed by her campaign manager as the person who green-lighted the fake news disinformation campaign tying her 2016 presidential opponent, Donald Trump, to Russian spies. Hillary Clinton and her minions, including Sussmann, first created the fake news that Donald Trump was a Russian secret agent who had a super-secret server clandestinely communicating with Vladimir Putin’s bank of choice, Alfa-Bank.

It was quite literally fake news.

People forget, but Hillary was the first one to mention the term ‘fake news’ during the campaign when rumors about her missing emails began to surface on the dark web.

After Hillary lost the 2016 election, she delivered a speech in which she warned about “the epidemic of malicious fake news and false propaganda that flooded social media over the past year.” She made the wildly ironic statement, “It’s now clear that so-called fake news can have real-world consequences.”

Wow. You don’t say?

Her remarks came after a gunman entered a pizza shop to try to find child sex slaves held by Democrat insiders in the basement — a scenario spun in an online yarn that came to be known as “pizza gate.” No one was hurt and the man was arrested and ordered to spend four years in prison.

In her “fake news” remarks, Hillary attempted to sound fair, cooing, “This isn’t about politics or partisanship. Lives are at risk…lives of ordinary people just trying to go about their days, to do their jobs, contribute to their communities.”

Of course, for Hillary, it was all about politics and partisanship when she put Russiagate into motion. She hoisted her bottle of champagne, smashed it on the bow of state, christened Trump a Russian spy, and destroyed the reputations of the agencies put into service to lie for her. Everyone believed her fake news — except the half of the country that voted for Trump.

Back at the DNC and in the offices of Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias, Hillary had set into motion the biggest fake news disinformation campaign that anyone had ever seen. She did it to win the election, and to draw attention away from her own super-secret server troubles and her missing emails.

Who knows? Maybe John Durham will find out why Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann refused to show the FBI the supposedly “hacked” server at the DNC, too. Let’s hope so. That sideshow was purposely conflated with Hillary’s Trump Russia disinformation campaign to slime the 45th president as having conspired with WikiLeaks. The hack outed Donna Brazile getting debate questions in advance, Debbie Wasserman Schultz putting the DNC’s thumb on the scale for Hillary over Bernie Sanders, and how dumb John Podesta was. Trump ally Roger Stone was convicted for bragging about communicating with WikiLeaks even though it was never discovered who did it or how those emails were ex-filled from the DNC server. Because they refused to turn it over to the FBI. The FBI took a DNC-hired firm’s word for it. Some investigation.

Hillary never tamped down the speculation. She fueled it. Trump was smeared with the lie that he worked with the Russians to win, allowing Hillary dead-enders to believe that actual votes were changed by bad actors somewhere in the Russian Motherland.

Hillary’s fake news and disinfo campaign changed America. Her lawyers and others involved in the smear say they didn’t trust the FBI because of what Comey did to Hillary before the election. It’s understandable. But now a wide swath of Americans don’t trust the FBI or the DOJ or the CIA, all because Hillary used them to further her fake news.

The corporate media won big journalistic awards for reporting the Russia Collusion hoax as fact. Strangely, they aren’t reporting on the Sussmann trial, which is real news. Ironically, only CNN has devoted ten minutes of time to it.

A few weeks after Hillary introduced the term “fake news,” Trump embraced it and used it as a weapon against the media, starting with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

And as the Sussmann trial has shown, both the FBI and CIA agents believed the Trump Alfa-Bank allegations were based on falsified data. Both entities investigated anyway because of the orders from the 7th floor at Main Justice. Bob Mueller was appointed special counsel and Trump’s presidency was mired in muck. It’s amazing he was able to do as much as he did before the pandemic stalled the world.

Watch Hillary moralize against fake news, when she was the one weaponizing it for her own self-aggrandizement.