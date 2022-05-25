No Gun Control Proposal Would Have Prevented Tuesday's Tragedy in Uvalde

The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was another in a long line of senseless tragedies involving guns and schools. That it involves little children is almost beyond our capacity to bear.

What is the government’s responsibility in dealing with this horrific incident?

Everyone wants to do something. Everyone demands action. But far and away the most popular “solution” that comes out of any tragedy like this is tasking the government with finding a way to control gun ownership.

Calls for gun registration in the wake of an 18-year-old kid murdering 21 people is ludicrous and a transparently useless political act.

Seizing guns from the mentally ill or preventing them from buying weapons is usually not an option. The problem has always been determining who is mentally ill and would pose a threat to themselves or society. The enforcement of those laws has been inconsistent and haphazard. Someone shouldn’t be denied their Second Amendment rights because they were prescribed medicine to combat depression.

On the flip side, some mentally ill people function in society as perfectly normal, productive citizens. Why should they be denied the right to bear arms?

Gun registration would not have prevented the tragedy in Uvalde. So why are left-wing politicians pretending that if only Republicans had supported gun registration, the tragedy could have been avoided?

Washington Post: