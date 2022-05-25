No Gun Control Proposal Would Have Prevented Tuesday's Tragedy in Uvalde

The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was another in a long line of senseless tragedies involving guns and schools. That it involves little children is almost beyond our capacity to bear.
What is the government’s responsibility in dealing with this horrific incident?
Everyone wants to do something. Everyone demands action. But far and away the most popular “solution” that comes out of any tragedy like this is tasking the government with finding a way to control gun ownership.
Calls for gun registration in the wake of an 18-year-old kid murdering 21 people is ludicrous and a transparently useless political act.
Seizing guns from the mentally ill or preventing them from buying weapons is usually not an option. The problem has always been determining who is mentally ill and would pose a threat to themselves or society. The enforcement of those laws has been inconsistent and haphazard. Someone shouldn’t be denied their Second Amendment rights because they were prescribed medicine to combat depression.
On the flip side, some mentally ill people function in society as perfectly normal, productive citizens. Why should they be denied the right to bear arms?
Gun registration would not have prevented the tragedy in Uvalde. So why are left-wing politicians pretending that if only Republicans had supported gun registration, the tragedy could have been avoided?
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) encapsulated the shock and anger felt by Democrats toward their Republican colleagues, also noting that legislation passed in the House last year had been languishing in the Senate.
“How many more times will Senate Republicans express outrage at horrific shootings like the one today in Uvalde, Texas, and then block meaningful, bipartisan background-check legislation supported by nine out of ten Americans and most responsible gun owners?” he said in a statement. “How many more times?”
Hoyer is the third-ranking Democrat in the House. And he’s absolutely serious about linking gun registration to the prevention of school shootings.
Using a word I rarely use — Hoyer is a d**k.
Some Democratic lawmakers got in the sandbox to fling feces at their opponents. After expressing his shock and horror at the shootings, Ted Cruz got an earful from some of his Democratic colleagues.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said on Twitter that he was “completely sickened and heartbroken,” that he was “lifting up in prayer” for the community and that there had “been too many of these shootings.” Cruz, as well as former president Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), is scheduled to speak Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, about 275 miles from Uvalde.
Furious critics of Cruz tweeted angrily back at him, including Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who wrote, “Just to be clear f**k you @tedcruz you f**king baby killer.”
We might start by addressing the problem of mental illness by refusing to pretend to be surprised when a mentally ill person picks up a gun and murders 21 people. Is it a coincidence that once we stopped institutionalizing the mentally ill that these horrific and tragic incidents became more commonplace?
Society has a right to protect itself and hurting people’s feelings by putting them somewhere they can’t hurt other people may be unavoidable. But it may be the absolute minimum that can be done to protect us from those who, through no fault of their own, are incapable of restraining their impulse to commit violent acts.