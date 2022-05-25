Heroic Border Patrol Agent WITH A GUN Ends Texas School Shooter's Murderous Rampage

Details continue to emerge about Tuesday morning’s horrific mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, including how a member of the U.S. Border Patrol ended the murderous rampage of the 18-year-old shooter.

According to reports, it all began when the suspect shot his grandmother in San Antonio, Texas. He later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase culminating when he crashed his pickup truck 85 miles away in Uvalde, Texas. Next, the armor-clad shooter fled to nearby Robb Elementary School, where he began shooting and ultimately barricaded himself in a classroom.

A citizen called 911 while two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter. Both officers were shot. According to the AP, a Border Patrol agent who was working nearby “rushed into the school without waiting for backup.” The shooter was killed by “an elite BORTAC Border Patrol agent [who] entered with a tactical team,” according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

NEW: Border Patrol sources tell me an elite BORTAC Border Patrol agent is believed to have shot and killed the gunman at Robb Elementary School today. I’m told he entered with a tactical team while TX LEOs were engaged w/ barricaded shooter. Agent was injured. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 25, 2022

Either way, a Border Patrol agent was injured in the exchange of gunfire with the shooter, however, the highly-trained agent was able to shoot and kill the barricaded gunman, ending his murderous shooting spree.

Related: President Biden Responds to Tragic School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Sadly, overnight the death toll from this senseless act climbed to 19 children and two adults.

BREAKING: Texas DPS tells me there are now 19 children and two teachers confirmed dead in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 25, 2022

As many Robb Elementary families mourn, some are still awaiting word of their loved ones. We can only imagine how many more students and teachers would have died at the school if not for the brave Border Patrol agent who stopped the shooter with one of the very-terrible-no-good “assault weapons” the left is constantly bleating to ban. Of course, banning guns would only ensure no one will have them except criminals like this crazed shooter.

Thank goodness there are men and women who will run toward danger, but what if there isn’t a Border Patrol agent or law enforcement officer around next time? Do we really believe criminals and crazies will not kill again?

Grandparent of missing Uvalde student, “I hope she’s alive.” @BillFOXLA pic.twitter.com/rhPkVkW5CA — Fox News @ Night (@foxnewsnight) May 25, 2022

And there will be a next time as long as the left continues to fixate on guns and not the causational issues of the culture of death: rampant untreated mental illness; the destructive breakdown of the family; loss of real meaning and the value of life; lack of spirituality and purpose; and general hopelessness.