The Morning Briefing: Defund the Police—Democrats Lied, Black People Died

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Raúl has a bad habit of spilling quinoa on the xylophones of strangers.

We are certainly learning a lot as a nation just two years after the nightmarish slog that was 2020.

Mostly that the Democrats were wrong about a lot.

Yeah, for those of us who have been dealing with the Democrats for a long time, that isn’t anything new. What made 2020 stand out, however, was not just how wrong they were about so many things, but how ridiculous they were on the way to being wrong.

Perhaps the most monumentally stupid thing that they did was jump on board with the “Defund the Police” movement while cities were being overrun with violence in the summer of 2020. That’s like deciding to cut back on water and flame retardant while a wildfire is raging.

It was a moronic idea, so of course, the Democratic elite all embraced it immediately.

Perhaps that wasn’t a good idea. Rick has more:

The immediate aftermath of the murder of George Floyd saw a dramatic increase in violent crime across the country. But the political movement Floyd’s death spawned — “Defund the Police” — ended up creating a massive spike in the murders of black people as law enforcement pulled back from policing black communities in what’s referred to as “The Ferguson Effect.” The left sniffs at the Ferguson Effect because it, in essence, blames their coddling of violent protesters for the spike in crime. But given the anecdotal evidence from every large city about the reality of the effect —some police making a conscious effort not to get involved — it would seem that the Ferguson Effect can certainly be included among any causes for the increase in violent crime.

The Ferguson riots play a central role in the Democrats’ incessant disparagement of law enforcement. That’s when His HIgh Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama got really comfortable with blaming cops and trusting criminals. What the Democrats did in 2020 was his legacy.

Ferguson was also where Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media began pretending in earnest that riots weren’t really riots as long as the rioters were hating on cops and fitting a sanctioned leftist social justice narrative.

Related: Reality Hits Hard—Lib Cities Move to ‘Re-fund the Police’

Democrats handled the inevitable consequences of supporting “Defund the Police” the way they always do: by shrugging their shoulders and pretending that they were never supportive of it in the first place.

Prominent Democrats spent several months hitting the airwaves and internet trying to convince the American public that they were never fans of the “Defund the Police” movement. They keep forgetting that only the Democratic faithful lack memories. Sane people weren’t buying it.

Democrats were very fond of chanting “Defund the Police” and “Black Lives Matter” because slogans are easy. They’re also the kinds of things that mobs do. Mob rule by nature is shortsighted and rife with unseen consequences.

Just like the way the Democrats usually govern.

Everything Isn’t Awful

“You are beautiful.” This California dad loves to uplift his daughter by showering her in compliments. https://t.co/riK5CyUlyM pic.twitter.com/TJbbHLfarG — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2022

PJ Media

My new column. Dems’ Midterms Panic Means More Election ‘Irregularities’ Are on Their Way

VodkaPundit. Lefties in Panic Over Biden Support Collapse With Younger Voters

Biden and the CDC Just Proved Masking Is About Control, Not Public Health

Ohio GOP: Trump’s J.D. Vance Endorsement a Betrayal

Against All Odds: Mother Tells How Her Daughter and Every One of Her Friends Are Suddenly Trans

UPDATE: U.S. Capitol Evacuated After Mixup With Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

There was no insurrection. Leftists File Suit to Bar Marjorie Taylor Greene From Ballot Because She Supported ‘Insurrection’

Here’s the Tweet Clinton’s Lawyer Doesn’t Want Admitted as Evidence in Durham Case

Whaddya know. Experts Say the ‘Defund the Police’ Movement Led to a Massive Spike in Black Murders

Elon Musk Says ‘Woke Mind Virus Is Making Netflix Unwatchable,’ and Subscribers Are Fleeing in Droves

What if the Democrats Could No Longer Depend on the NEA?

Two Respected Political Sites Make Massive House Predictions

Biden Mulls Delaying Title 42 Repeal

Biden Administration Used COVID Relief to Fund Radical Environmental Agenda

Shut it, Drools. Biden Says Masking Is a Choice as His DOJ Fights to Hold Onto Mandate

U.S. Bans Testing of Ground-Based Anti-Satellite Weapons

Kafir: Islam’s Hateful Views on ‘Infidels,’ or All Non-Muslims

Seriously, Disney? The Wokest Place on Earth Finds Beloved Characters ‘Potentially Problematic’

Shapiro. The COVID-19 Authoritarians Panic Over the End of the Mask Mandates

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Oligarchs Will Not Save Us

Yay old white guys. Leaked Memo: Bernie Sanders Hasn’t Ruled Out a Third Presidential Run

Trump is his daddy. Is He a Masochist? Kinzinger Says It Would Be ‘Fun’ to Run Against Trump in 2024, Even If He Gets ‘Crushed’

Democratic Strategist Makes Stunning Admission About Chances of Winning Back Arizona House

LAPD chief blames guns for California’s gun control failures

Cam&Co. Biden shoves acting ATF Director out the door

Florida Democrat sues Biden over federal prohibition on gun buys for marijuana users

The mystery of the FBI and stolen Civil War gold could be revealed shortly

Because everything is stupid. Why is Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament over the Ukraine war?

Let’s go Brandon. Bidenflation comes for your burger

It’s Time for Real Feminists to Get Loud

Amid the Fight Over ‘Family’ Entertainment, Christian Candace Cameron Takes on a New Job

Joe Rogan Roasts the ‘Intolerant’ Left and What ‘Liberal’ Now Means

People are mad at Christopher Rufo for exposing child sex predators in public schools

Charles C. W. Cooke says there’s no reason for Gov. Ron DeSantis to ‘salt the earth’ after victory over Disney

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace puts ‘parental choice’ in scare quotes, compares it to Russians raping children

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Russia Is Fighting the Ukraine War on Five Fronts: Where Are They Winning? (Part I)

A Florida Democrat Goes On A Plane Maskless, And Twitter Isn’t Pleased

The Embarrassing Decline of Kamala Harris

Is There No Such Thing as ‘Freedom of Conscience’ in America Anymore?

Who Is Still Trying to Vaccinate Their Kids Against COVID?

The Biden Blame Game

Around the Interwebz

Fund Manager Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Sells Netflix Stake; “We Have Lost Confidence In Our Ability To Predict Future Prospects”

11 of the best reusable water bottles

10 Clever Products That Will Help You Save Time In The Morning

Smells Like Onion

Mayonnaise Label Warns Product For External Use Only https://t.co/fdy3ayEMw1 pic.twitter.com/12On6Mnrgx — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 20, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery